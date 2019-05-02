She Stole A Top And Went To Exchange, But Was Caught Pulse oi-Syeda Farah Noor

There are so many videos and cases of dumb thieves being caught. One such case is that of a woman who claims to have purchased a top during the day and returned to the shop to exchange the size, but was caught by the owner!

This particular case is gaining popularity on social media sites.

Check out in detail what exactly happened.

The Incident Happened In China The thief, who is a 53-year-old woman, had apparently stolen a ‘XXXXL'-sized red top from a clothing stand at a busy fair in Inner Mongolia. She Realised The Top Didn’t Fit Her The unnamed thief realised that the top size was too large for her and hence went back to the shop a few minutes later to ask for a smaller size. She Got A Surprise When the woman approached the owner for an exchange, the owner took no time to recognise the piece of clothing and revealed that he had not sold it to any customer since morning. The owner immediately called the police. She Slapped The Owner In Frustration When the woman realised that she had goofed up, she instantly flew into a rage and slapped the owner twice across the face. The woman was arrested. When she was questioned she just told that she should not have returned to the shop the same day to exchange and should have waited for a while rather! What do you think of this woman's attitude? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.