ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    She Stole A Top And Went To Exchange, But Was Caught

    By

    There are so many videos and cases of dumb thieves being caught. One such case is that of a woman who claims to have purchased a top during the day and returned to the shop to exchange the size, but was caught by the owner!

    This particular case is gaining popularity on social media sites.

    She Stole XXXXL Size Top And Got Arrested When She Went To Exchange

    Check out in detail what exactly happened.

    Array

    The Incident Happened In China

    The thief, who is a 53-year-old woman, had apparently stolen a ‘XXXXL'-sized red top from a clothing stand at a busy fair in Inner Mongolia.

    Array

    She Realised The Top Didn’t Fit Her

    The unnamed thief realised that the top size was too large for her and hence went back to the shop a few minutes later to ask for a smaller size.

    Array

    She Got A Surprise

    When the woman approached the owner for an exchange, the owner took no time to recognise the piece of clothing and revealed that he had not sold it to any customer since morning. The owner immediately called the police.

    Array

    She Slapped The Owner In Frustration

    When the woman realised that she had goofed up, she instantly flew into a rage and slapped the owner twice across the face. The woman was arrested. When she was questioned she just told that she should not have returned to the shop the same day to exchange and should have waited for a while rather!

    What do you think of this woman's attitude? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

    Read more about: viral stories viral news bizarre
    Story first published: Thursday, May 2, 2019, 12:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 2, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue