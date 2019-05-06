ENGLISH

    A Pencil Got Stuck In A Boy’s Eye Socket When He Fell On It Accidentally

    Managing a child can be quite a task as you need to be watchful about their activities all the time.

    Most of the tragedies strike when the child is mostly left unattended or while they are playing with sharp objects.

    Eye Socket

    Here is one such case of a young boy who almost lost his eyesight after a pencil that he was carrying got stuck in his eye socket after he had a fall.

    Check out the entire case details below.

    The Incident Happened In China

    According to reports, this bizarre case was reported in Southeast China. The 6-year-old boy had to undergo surgery after a pencil got stuck in his eye in a freak accident.

    He Had Been Running Around With The Pencil In His Hand

    It is reported that the boy had been running around with the 12 cm-long pencil at his kindergarten in Ganzhou, Jiangxi province, China when the accident happened.

    The Boy Was Lucky Enough

    Doctors reveal that the pencil had pierced through the bottom of his left eye. They revealed that the boy was lucky enough to have not lost his eyesight since the pencil missed his eyeball by only one millimetre.

    The Surgeons Removed The Pencil

    The medics revealed that if the eyeball of the boy was damaged by the pencil, then it could have led to endophthalmitis, which is a severe bacterial infection of the tissues inside the eye. As a result this could then lead to blindness or loss of the entire eye.

    Glad the boy did not lose his eyesight! What is your take on this? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

    Story first published: Monday, May 6, 2019, 17:57 [IST]
