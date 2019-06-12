Music Concerts That Became Disasters Pulse lekhaka-Nayeema sultana

We look for concerts and events to make the best memories over the weekends. While concerts hold promises from renowned musicians and fun times, there are high chances that they don't not go as planned.

Several cases of tragedies that have taken place during the concerts have been reported. Fire, rain and even deaths during the concerts have made some of these concerts to be unthinkable tragedies.

The below-mentioned tragedy events have left the fans disappointed, angry and grieving as well.

Roskilde Festival (2000) This is one of the saddest tragedies that ended in the deaths of nine people when an area in front of the stage at a rock concert became too crowded in Denmark. Since people were packed in so tight, the place became suffocating and people reported it was difficult to breathe. After much chaos, the chain of command had to stop the music and then get the people out which had become a task since people had started panicking. It is reported that if the people had acted sooner then the death count would have been less. The Hudson Project (2014) This was a perfect festival in terms of musical talent, but unfortunately, the authorities had to cancel the event on their last day due to the bad weather forecast of heavy rain. It is reported that several attendees were left upset as the show wouldn't go on. Details of the event revealed that people were stranded for days in the muddy mess and cars had to be towed out of the muck as well. Isle Of Wight (2012) This concert was over even before it started and the reason was severe rainstorms that had delayed the traffic leading to the venue. According to reports, seven miles of cars had apparently ended up at a standstill! Also, the ferry rides were cancelled due to muddy and rainy chaos. People were forced to sleep in their cars since the traffic refused to move all through the night. Well, those who made it to the venue were forced to battle the elements for the duration of their stay making it a horrible experience. Time Warp Argentina (2016) This is one of the worst tragedies to have occurred during a concert. Six youngsters lost their lives due to acute poisoning from bad drugs. The event was cancelled on the second night of the festival. Apart from this, there were reports of people collapsing from heat exhaustion as well.