ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Man Pays $9,100 For A Florida Villa, But Actually Bought A 30 cm-Wide Strip Of Lawn Instead!

    By Nia

    Everything that we see online cannot be true. Be it the blind date or buying stuff online, anything can out to be fake. Though things seem to be promising and real, they can turn out to be fraudulent.

    Here is the case of a young man who was left poorer after bidding on something that he assumed to be his lifetime jackpot.

    Check out the details below.

    Kerville Holness from Florida got a bitter experience as a first-time auction bidder. He couldn't believe his eyes when he saw his $9,100 bid for a villa in South Florida Spring Lake community hit the jackpot.

    But unfortunately, he learnt that the bid turned out to be a cruel joke as he became the owner of a narrow strip of land which was shown in the picture instead.

    Florida Villa

    He now owns the narrow strip of land which starts on a curb and goes under a wall that separates two villas and then out to the back of the lot.

    Even though the appraiser's site and details on the county's tax site stated that the land has no building value, people still had bid on the site. Kerville claims that the photos that were used on the auction site were deceptive and he assumed that the villa was on sale and hence he opted for the deal.

    Florida Villa

    Now he is stuck with a patch of land that is just worth about $50 and ended up becoming poorer by $9,100. The sad fact is the county laws reportedly do not allow any type of refunds.

    On the other hand, there was very less information available online about the estimated cost of the land which had no building value, experts reveal that there is nothing that he can do.

    We pity you, man!

    More CHEATING News

     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue