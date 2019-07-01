Man Pays $9,100 For A Florida Villa, But Actually Bought A 30 cm-Wide Strip Of Lawn Instead! Pulse lekhaka-Nayeema sultana

Everything that we see online cannot be true. Be it the blind date or buying stuff online, anything can out to be fake. Though things seem to be promising and real, they can turn out to be fraudulent.

Here is the case of a young man who was left poorer after bidding on something that he assumed to be his lifetime jackpot.

Kerville Holness from Florida got a bitter experience as a first-time auction bidder. He couldn't believe his eyes when he saw his $9,100 bid for a villa in South Florida Spring Lake community hit the jackpot.

But unfortunately, he learnt that the bid turned out to be a cruel joke as he became the owner of a narrow strip of land which was shown in the picture instead.

He now owns the narrow strip of land which starts on a curb and goes under a wall that separates two villas and then out to the back of the lot.

Even though the appraiser's site and details on the county's tax site stated that the land has no building value, people still had bid on the site. Kerville claims that the photos that were used on the auction site were deceptive and he assumed that the villa was on sale and hence he opted for the deal.

Now he is stuck with a patch of land that is just worth about $50 and ended up becoming poorer by $9,100. The sad fact is the county laws reportedly do not allow any type of refunds.

On the other hand, there was very less information available online about the estimated cost of the land which had no building value, experts reveal that there is nothing that he can do.

We pity you, man!