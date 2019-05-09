ENGLISH

    He Carried A Portable Toilet To Poop In The Subway!

    By

    A hilarious prank is going viral and the people's reactions to it is what makes this video even more special!

    This is a video of a man who pretends to be unwell and acts like he needs to poop at that very moment.

    Portable Toilet

    All this is done just for the sake of getting some views on social media.

    Watch the entire video and know about the prankster as well. Check it out.

    He Carries A Portable Toilet

    The prankster is seen carrying a portable toilet in the subway and pretends to feel uneasy while he was being recorded.

    He Immediately Starts Unwrapping The Package

    The man pretends like he is in extreme discomfort as he rocks back and forth. Within a few seconds he is seen unwrapping the package and fixing a roll onto it.

    He Pulls Down His Pant And Sits On It

    The prankster is seen lifting up the lid and taking out a roll of toilet paper. He hooks it to the side of the ‘toilet bowl' and pretends to poop. The onlooking passengers who are seen sitting near him immediately realise what he is doing and rush off from the scene.

    The Prankster Is A Viral Star

    It was found out that the prankster was a viral internet super star named Zeeshan Ali. He is often seen filming himself pranking people on the subway.

    Story first published: Thursday, May 9, 2019, 16:16 [IST]
