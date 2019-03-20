ENGLISH

    A Neck Massage Landed This Man In Hospital!

    By

    Getting a massage can give you immense satisfaction and make you feel refreshed, especially when it is from a professional.

    But how safe are the massages according to you? There are many repercussions for massages, even if you get them done from highly qualified professionals.

    Neck Massage

    This case is one such example where a man got a regular neck massage and eventually landed in a hospital with a lifetime injury!

    Check out the details.

    Array

    The Man Visited The Barber

    The man from India reportedly visited the shop for a haircut and received a relaxing massage. Within a short span of leaving the barbershop, he started having serious breathing difficulties.

    Array

    When Doctors Examined Him

    The medics took an MRI scan they found out that the man had serious injuries to his neck. This was apparently caused due to the head massage that he had got done.

    Array

    His Nerve Was Damaged

    According to the doctors, the man suffered a damage to his phrenic nerve. This is an important nerve that controls the diaphragm, an essential muscle involved in breathing.

    Array

    He Has Been Hospitalised

    Apparently, the man has been hospitalised and put under mechanical ventilation. The medics revealed that the man's diaphragm was completely paralysed and he would be bound to this state for his life since the nerve rarely regenerates spontaneously.

    What do you have to say about this incident? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section!

    viral news viral stories facts world
    Story first published: Wednesday, March 20, 2019, 17:29 [IST]
