A Neck Massage Landed This Man In Hospital! Pulse oi-Syeda Farah Noor

Getting a massage can give you immense satisfaction and make you feel refreshed, especially when it is from a professional.

But how safe are the massages according to you? There are many repercussions for massages, even if you get them done from highly qualified professionals.

This case is one such example where a man got a regular neck massage and eventually landed in a hospital with a lifetime injury!

Check out the details.

The Man Visited The Barber The man from India reportedly visited the shop for a haircut and received a relaxing massage. Within a short span of leaving the barbershop, he started having serious breathing difficulties. When Doctors Examined Him The medics took an MRI scan they found out that the man had serious injuries to his neck. This was apparently caused due to the head massage that he had got done. His Nerve Was Damaged According to the doctors, the man suffered a damage to his phrenic nerve. This is an important nerve that controls the diaphragm, an essential muscle involved in breathing. He Has Been Hospitalised Apparently, the man has been hospitalised and put under mechanical ventilation. The medics revealed that the man's diaphragm was completely paralysed and he would be bound to this state for his life since the nerve rarely regenerates spontaneously. What do you have to say about this incident? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section!