ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Funny Ways In Which People Altered Their Tattoos After Break-up

    By

    Some individuals had made the grave mistake of having the faces of their girlfriends and wives tattooed on their bodies. They had to get their tattoos altered as most of these tattoos were portraits of their once upon a time loved ones.

    The alterations of these tattoos have been done in epic ways in which one can never make out what the original tattoo was about!

    tattoos

    Here are some of the most funny ways people have altered their exes' tattoos after break-up. The end results are amazing! Check them out.

    Array

    A Pet Over Your Ex!

    This guy decided to replace his ex's tattoo on his chest with that of a picture of a furry pet on top of his heart instead. We think it is not a bad substitute!

    Array

    Turning Your Ex Into A Warrior

    This guy decided to turn his ex's face by transforming it into an ancient samurai warrior. Well, this tattoo surely looks like a badass work!

    Array

    We Wish She Saw This Alteration!

    This tattoo's alteration is so great that it makes you wonder how the girl would react if she would have seen her face tattoo being turned into some kind of an evil demon figure!

    Array

    Devils To Demons!

    What is with the trend of boys turning their ex-girlfriends' tattoos with devils' and demons' faces! We wonder if they hurt them this bad!

    Array

    This Is Our Favourite Tattoo Alteration!

    Well, looks like this girl surely hurt this man! The outcome of the alteration is so perfect that it makes you wonder how great the tattoo artist is!

    What do you think of these? Share your thoughts in the comment section.

    Read more about: viral stories world
    Story first published: Tuesday, March 5, 2019, 12:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 5, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue