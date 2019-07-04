Doctors Remove Girl’s Fallopian Tube After It Gets Infected From Wearing Mum’s Underwear Pulse lekhaka-Nayeema sultana

Sharing clothes can be unhygienic. While people share their jackets, mufflers and scarves on a regular basis, we need to understand that it is not the right thing to do.

Similarly, sharing intimate clothes is a big NO-NO as it can lead to severe diseases and sexually transmitted infections.

Here is one such case of a 12-year-old girl hailing from Zhejiang Province, China. The girl had apparently begun vomiting and she had severe fever along with other symptoms like abdominal pain.

The report claimed that she has been suffering from this condition for half a month. When her health deteriorated further, her parents took her to the hospital.

When the doctors examined her, the girl was diagnosed with pelvic inflammatory disease, which resulted in hydrosalpinx which is a condition in which the fallopian tubes get blocked with water. Doctors revealed that one of her fallopian tubes was severely damaged.

However, the doctors were confused and puzzled on how such a little girl could be diagnosed with this condition. This is an illness which is caused by having multiple sexual partners or due to unprotected sex. But in her case, this was not the reason as she did not have any sexual encounter.

Even though the girl is said to have had her first period two years ago, she revealed that she had not used any type of tampon or sanitary pads.

When the doctors got into the details of her lifestyle, they found out the reason. The doctors revealed that the girl had been wearing her mother's underwear!

Apparently, the girl's underwear was kept along with her mother's underwear in the same wardrobe. As a result, the girl and the mum would often wear each other's underwear!

To make things worse the girl's mum revealed that she had contracted vaginitis earlier. Since the mother suffered from vaginitis previously, doctors believe that wearing her mum's underwear would have caused the disease.

The girl had to undergo a laparoscopic surgery where the doctors removed her right fallopian tube and right ovary. The doctors revealed that they tried to save the fallopian tube, but unfortunately, the lesion was so severe that it had to be removed.