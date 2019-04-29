TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
This Chimpanzee Is A Pro In Using Instagram!
Animals are great learners as they tend to imitate humans. Chimpanzees and monkeys are the fastest learners in this category.
Here is one such video of a chimpanzee whose video is going viral. In the video, the chimp is seen scrolling the Instagram feed on his owner's mobile.
Mike Holston is the one who posted the video on social media and since then it has been going viral. The chimpanzee named 'Sugriva' is now a social media star.
The main motto behind posting this video is to show humans how intelligent animals like apes are and why it is necessary that we protect them.
View this post on Instagram
Every night I go to bed thinking how I can help change the world and inspire people to love our beautiful wildlife and ecosystems! I’d legit take a bullet for any animal at any day and anytime that’s just how much I care for them ! Idk what kind of fire god set in my soul for animals but the love is deep and real ! I was placed on this earth for 1 thing and that’s exactly what I’ll do for the rest of my life ! Let’s all love one another and save the planet together as one ☝️ 🌎 @kodyantle TAG A ANIMAL LOVER ❤️
A post shared by Mike Holston (@therealtarzann) on Apr 20, 2019 at 5:36pm PDT
Here is the original post:
Check out the tweets and reactions of people after watching the astonishing video.
Here's a video of a Chimpanzee using Instagram. It's eye-opening. https://t.co/FEfIgQSGa6 pic.twitter.com/d9AjhfPNN1— Daniel Sinclair (@_DanielSinclair) April 25, 2019
A chimpanzee using Instagram. Fascinating. pic.twitter.com/4nXCXlAc69— Steve Stewart-Williams (@SteveStuWill) April 25, 2019
Its easy to dismiss this as a chimpanzee using Instagram but he is deliberately scrolling through the images and selecting ones that he finds appealing. The level of intellect required to complete what are basic tasks to a human is nothing short of extraordinary in a primate. pic.twitter.com/HmBRDQcNmY— Wayne Smith #FBPE (@waynesmith1971) April 25, 2019
Fucking hell... you can swipe right to go back on Instagram??— Chris Brown (@YesImChrisBrown) April 25, 2019
You mean to tell me I’ve been clicking the back arrow in the corner this whole time and this fucking chimpanzee knows better?!?? I’m so heated right now wow https://t.co/UF6W1NwC5e
Now that’s what I call intuitive design 👌— Ken Rutkowski (@kenradio) April 26, 2019
A chimpanzee casually browsing Instagram.
Move along Human-centred Design, here comes “Sentience-centred Design” pic.twitter.com/dxbLpS96BF
