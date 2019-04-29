This Chimpanzee Is A Pro In Using Instagram! Pulse oi-Syeda Farah Noor

Animals are great learners as they tend to imitate humans. Chimpanzees and monkeys are the fastest learners in this category.

Here is one such video of a chimpanzee whose video is going viral. In the video, the chimp is seen scrolling the Instagram feed on his owner's mobile.

Mike Holston is the one who posted the video on social media and since then it has been going viral. The chimpanzee named 'Sugriva' is now a social media star.

The main motto behind posting this video is to show humans how intelligent animals like apes are and why it is necessary that we protect them.

Check out the tweets and reactions of people after watching the astonishing video.

Here's a video of a Chimpanzee using Instagram. It's eye-opening. https://t.co/FEfIgQSGa6 pic.twitter.com/d9AjhfPNN1 — Daniel Sinclair (@_DanielSinclair) April 25, 2019

Its easy to dismiss this as a chimpanzee using Instagram but he is deliberately scrolling through the images and selecting ones that he finds appealing. The level of intellect required to complete what are basic tasks to a human is nothing short of extraordinary in a primate. pic.twitter.com/HmBRDQcNmY — Wayne Smith #FBPE (@waynesmith1971) April 25, 2019

Fucking hell... you can swipe right to go back on Instagram??



You mean to tell me I’ve been clicking the back arrow in the corner this whole time and this fucking chimpanzee knows better?!?? I’m so heated right now wow https://t.co/UF6W1NwC5e — Chris Brown (@YesImChrisBrown) April 25, 2019

Now that’s what I call intuitive design 👌

A chimpanzee casually browsing Instagram.



Move along Human-centred Design, here comes “Sentience-centred Design” pic.twitter.com/dxbLpS96BF — Ken Rutkowski (@kenradio) April 26, 2019

