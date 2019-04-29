ENGLISH

    This Chimpanzee Is A Pro In Using Instagram!

    Animals are great learners as they tend to imitate humans. Chimpanzees and monkeys are the fastest learners in this category.

    Here is one such video of a chimpanzee whose video is going viral. In the video, the chimp is seen scrolling the Instagram feed on his owner's mobile.

    Chimpanzee Browsing Instagram Is The New Viral News

    Mike Holston is the one who posted the video on social media and since then it has been going viral. The chimpanzee named 'Sugriva' is now a social media star.

    The main motto behind posting this video is to show humans how intelligent animals like apes are and why it is necessary that we protect them.

    Every night I go to bed thinking how I can help change the world and inspire people to love our beautiful wildlife and ecosystems! I’d legit take a bullet for any animal at any day and anytime that’s just how much I care for them ! Idk what kind of fire god set in my soul for animals but the love is deep and real ! I was placed on this earth for 1 thing and that’s exactly what I’ll do for the rest of my life ! Let’s all love one another and save the planet together as one ☝️ 🌎 @kodyantle TAG A ANIMAL LOVER ❤️

    A post shared by Mike Holston (@therealtarzann) on Apr 20, 2019 at 5:36pm PDT

    Check out the tweets and reactions of people after watching the astonishing video.

    What is your take on this? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

    viral news viral trend bizarre
    Monday, April 29, 2019, 16:46 [IST]
