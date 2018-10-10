ENGLISH

50 Live Maggots Were Removed From A Pensioner's Face

By

There are several weird cases that we read about. Doctors have removed live worms from human eyes and a lot more places in a human body.

Here is the case of a woman who had 50 maggots living on her cheek!

50 Maggots Removed From Human Face

Check out the details of this bizarre case where the doctors removed 50 live maggots from a festering wound of a 97-year-old woman's face.

Array

She Got The Maggots Accidentally

The woman whose name was not revealed is a 97-year-old pensioner who is believed to have accidentally broken the skin of a tumour on her left cheek, as it was caused by squamous-cell skin cancer.

Array

It Is Considered To Be An Extremely Rare Case

Doctors claim that this is one of the rare cases, as the fly had managed to lay eggs on the open wound that the woman had on her cheek, and this had caused the infestation.

Array

The Maggots Were Removed

A group of doctors cleansed the infected wound on the woman's cheek. They removed the dead tissues and dozens of live specimens from the woman's cheek.

Array

They Fear More Maggots To Remain

The doctors claim that even though they removed the 50 maggots that they found in the wound that left a hole in the woman's cheek, there can be a possibility of numerous smaller larvae remaining in her face.

Array

Many Factors Lead To This Condition

Since the doctors claim that this is one of a kind of a case that they have treated, they also reveal that many factors would have lead to this situation. They added that the woman's wound played a nourishing spot for the maggots to multiply and due to this, her condition had worsened.

What do you think of this case? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

