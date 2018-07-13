Subscribe to Boldsky
Weird Case: Woman Blew Her Nose So Hard That It Broke Her Eye Socket

Blowing your nose can make you feel it is a harmless act, but do you know that one needs to be extremely careful while doing so?

Sounds strange right? Well, this piece of article will make you realise that you need to be careful at times.

Her Eye Socket Broke As She Blew Her Nos

This is a case of a 36-year-old woman who blew her nose so hard that it has fractured her skull!

Well, this may make you wonder on how is it even possible with just a mere sneeze!

According to doctors, it is revealed that the effort that the woman put into blowing her nose by the was so much that it broke her eye socket!

The woman's injury is so intense that it can be compared to being punched in the face.

According to reports, it claims that after the woman forcefully blew her nose, she temporarily lost vision in both her eyes and shortly after that she realised that her left nostril suddenly started to bleed. The poor lady also seemed to have developed swelling around her left eye.

The reports also revealed that the impact of the injury was so intense that it caused stabbing pain in the side of her head and her left arm as her nose bled.

Fortunately, the woman seems to be way too lucky as doctors revealed that her vision and movement is unaffected despite the injury as her eye remained normal despite the damage to the socket.

So the next time you sneeze, we bet, you would be careful after reading this article. Let us know what your thoughts about this.

    Friday, July 13, 2018, 9:20 [IST]
