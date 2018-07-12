Watch: Thief Dances In Joy Before Robbing A Shop

Delhi के Dancing Thief की अनोखी चोरी, loot से पहले Road पर Dance, CCTV Video | वनइंडिया हिन्दी

Dancing with joy is something that we all do, especially when we are happy. But a recent story has emerged where a thief who looks like he is in his early 20's seems to be enjoying his pre-victory dance before he robs the store.

Check out more details about the hilarious incident where the thief was caught on camera. It is reported that the incident happened in Delhi.

The thief was seen with unbuttoned shirt and scarf that was tied around his neck as it looked like a tie; the man is suddenly seen breaking into some dance moves which look straight out of a Bollywood movie.

The young man seems to be all set to entertain people as he looked up as if he knew about the camera being placed right there.

Though many of us have seen victory dances before, this pre-victory dance is hilarious as it shows the man dance in joy even before he robs the store.

The Video:

But unfortunately his joy did not last long as he was arrested after the CCTV footage was released.

After his few seconds of performance, the man is seen covering his face and then proceeding to break into the shop.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.