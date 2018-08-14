Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Video Of Heroic Cows Make A Thief Run Around!

By

Animals are known to be of great help when it is about getting help in solving cases. However, have you ever imagined that a herd of cows, in fact, helped a suspect surrender herself into police custody?

Well, it just happened! According to reports, the Florida sheriff's officers got an unexpected help in corralling a suspected car thief!

Video Of Heroic Cows Make A Thief Run Around!

The entire episode was recorded on the camera where it showed a whole group of cows who had decided to chase down the culprit when she entered their field, and eventually the woman surrendered after she invaded their field!

According to police, the culprit decided to make a run for it.

In the video, the Sheriff's Office helicopter team recorded the entire episode and were able to track her running through the cow pasture where she ran into some upset bovines. The large group of cows were seen chasing the suspect until she reached the end of the field where the cops caught her.

Man Creates China's 'First Flying Scooter'

The video looks hilarious, and at the same time, the cows are labelled as Heroic for their chasing act. For sure the world is going to remember this chase for a long time!

Video Of An Army Man Dancing Is Going Viral

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Read more about: life viral video pets pet videos
    Story first published: Tuesday, August 14, 2018, 2:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 14, 2018
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue