Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Scary Video Of Well Sinking In Like It Was Never There!

By

When nature gets angry, there is very little that one can do. There is nothing that escapes the wrath of natural calamities, and this is something very scary as humankind cannot beat the power of nature.

One such natural calamity has been captured on video where the water well is seen sinking below. This reminds us that mother nature's anger can be the worst as the entire well sinks within minutes and it looks like there was nothing out there!

video of well vanishing in India

Here, we bring in more details about the entire episode caught on camera!

When A 94-Year-Old Indian Grandma Sang British National Anthem

This is the terrifying moment when the water well sinks entirely into the ground in less than a minute.

People are seen recording the entire episode as the perimeter of the well is seen first caving in within a few minutes, and in no time the whole concrete circular well also seems to collapse into the ground and vanish into a pool of water below.

According to reports, this entire episode happened in Ambukuthi village in the Wayanad district in South India. The well was apparently a famous landmark in the area, and it was pretty old and people fondly called it 'Muthassi Kinar' which means granny's well.

Residents said the well sunk due to heavy monsoon rains. Eyewitnesses reveal that people gathered around when a strange sound started coming from inside the well. As many people gathered near the well, it sunk right in front of their eyes.

Though it is not a rare phenomenon for old wells to cave in during the heavy rains, capturing this event on camera is very rare.

Beautiful Video Of Sons' Surprise To Ailing Mother On Her Birthday

What do you think of the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Read more about: life viral videos india
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue