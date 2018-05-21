Muslim Man Broke His Fast To Save Life Of A Hindu!

This piece of article will bring out the Indian side of your today, where you would feel proud of being an Indian and how united we are even in times where people are trying to create fights in terms of religion and a lot!

The Patient



Ajay Bijlawan was hospitalised in extremely serious condition at a city hospital. Apparently, his platelet count had gone down and it had infected his liver. His platelet count was rapidly falling down and needed an immediate blood transfusion, for which his family started sending messages across to people on social media.

He Received The Information Through Whatsapp



Arif Khan received information about Ajay Bijlawan through whataspp in which his family had revealed details of the Blood group and even had mentioned Ajay's dad's phone number which he contacted later.

The Moment He Knew It Was Genuine...

Arif who is also the President of National Association for Parents and Students Rights is the resident of Sahastradhara Road, Dehradun. He took no extra second to waste when he realised that the message was authentic and went ahead to the hospital to donate blood.

He Had A Hurdle

Since Ramzan is going on, Arif was told by the doctors that he had to eat something before he opened his fast as it was necessary and he could not take blood donation without eating anything.

Arif Revealed

Arif revealed about his act and claimed: "If somebody's life could be saved by breaking my Roza (fast), then I will put humanity first, Rozas (fasts) can be kept later, and human life is precious". He further said, " Helping the needy is essential teachings of Ramzan, I believe if we keep fast and do not help the needy then Allaah won't be happy, it is my honour that I could help someone".

Humanity Restored!

This act of Arif makes us realise that humanity still exists and he is a true example of it. What is your take on this? Inspiring, isn't it? Let us know your thoughts on the same in the comment section below.