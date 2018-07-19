Subscribe to Boldsky
Reality Check Of Things That You See Online Are Far From Reality

By

With online shopping making our lives easy, it has created its pros and cons as well. From payments to making transactions completely secure and friendly, it has become a boom as people tend to order anything and everything from online!

Here, in this article, we are sharing some of the experiences of what people shared online after they purchased things online or booked holiday homes after seeing the pictures online and the reality was something far far away from fact!

What You See Online Is Far From Reality

Buying Baby Groot Was Such A Disaster!

Imagine ordering a Baby Groot for your child, and when it arrives, it is such a disappointment! Afterall the picture says it all!

groot

Buying Clothes Online Can Be Traumatic!

Imagine you choose one of the best dress online and order it, and when it arrives it leaves you with nothing else than blood tears! Little did the girl expect her dress to be like this!

Never Opt For Cartoon Themed Dresses Like These

Are you thinking of buying a cartoon character dress for the party and all that you see is a dress like this! It is so bad that even an extra cushion would not give you a look that looks closer than what you see in the expected picture.

cartoon

He Got A Dress Instead Of Trousers

This guy had placed an order for trousers and a pair of shades, and instead of his parcel, the guy got a beautiful dress, and he took no time to click a picture in this beautiful dress and share with his friends!

dress

This Guy Did Have Guts To Buy This Online!

If you are keen on buying dental prostheses online, then do have a look at this picture! This is not funny! However, we sure most people did have a hearty laugh after seeing this picture!

dental

Check out for more exciting topics, check our section for more exciting stories from around the world.

    Thursday, July 19, 2018, 19:15 [IST]
