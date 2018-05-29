Disgusting Case Of A Bearded Woman Who Was Undressed To Confirm Her Gender!

Most of us (women) tend to quickly book an appointment at a salon even before we find the extra eyebrow or upper lip growth coming up.

Well, there are those set of women too in our society who are either too lazy to groom themselves or they just suffer from conditions which can leave them with rapid hair growth.

Here, in this article, we are revealing the details of a bizarre case where a woman was questioned about her sexuality and to prove it, the cops asked her to undress herself and widen her legs to prove the same.

Sexual Assault Expressed Through Artwork!

Read on to know more...

She Is

Teresiah Mumbi, a 31-year-old woman, who was ordered to strip by two female officers, after she was arrested for a traffic offense in Kariobangi, Kenya.

Her Sexuality Was Questioned

The cops who arrested this minibus tout had apparently told her to undress herself and also asked her to widen her legs apart to prove whether she was a man or woman.

Her Health Condition

Mumbi apparently suffers from an excessive hair growth condition, which is known as hypertrichosis. In this condition, the hair growth seems to be rapid and unwanted hair growth in seen in the least expected places.

She Had Accepted Herself

It is said that Mumbi did not like shaving because it apparently made her face turn itchy. Hence, she had decided to accept the way her body works, until this incident that shook her inner self.

She Plans To Threaten The Cops

Mumbi has now threatened to sue the officers involved, as they believed she was a man and this was just because of the beard. She also claimed that they demanded a bribe of £3, after she had been arrested with the other minibus touts for a traffic offense as well.

This Incident Has Brought Down Her Confidence

She claims that after the incident, she has even stopped working, with the fear of facing any such similar occurrences. Hence, she is keen on taking matters to the court to get herself some justice.

Her Only Question Is...

'Is this justice? if these are the officers mandated to provide security, what will happen to me in public?'

Meet The 20-Year-Old Sensation Who Is A Sex Educator!

What do you think of her case? Let us know in the comment section below.