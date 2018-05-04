She Sold Her Urine As She Was Pregnant And Earned Rs. 13,000 Every Day

This is one of the most bizarre stories that you would have read off late. This story gives us an idea that we can make money out of just nothing and all that we need to do is to think in a twisted way!

This is the story of a college girl who was making almost 13,000 rs by just selling a few drops of her urine every day!

It's a strange feeling, but it's 100 percent true! Though this is a two-year-old story, it still makes us think of ideas on how one can get rich with even basic stuff!

Wondering why her urine was so precious?

Well, she was a 3-month-old pregnant college girl then who was making the best use of her then situation by selling her pregnancy-positive urine.

But why would people buy her urine would be your next question, right?

Her target of selling the urine was for the women or men who were desperate to fake the world about their pregnancy and this is something that most of them fall for and alas in no time, she got rich!

She wrote in an advertisement that if a positive pregnancy test is required, she should be given $25. She sold one or two drops of her urine for $25.

In her ad, it said: "I am 3 months [pregnant] and I am providing a product in which the consumer is able to purchase positive pregnancy tests or urine for your own use."

The woman further mentions she's not interested in how and where the buyer uses the tests.

"Whether you are using it for your own amusement such as a prank, or to blackmail the CEO of where ever who you are having an affair with I DONT CARE AT ALL," she wrote. To gauge the authenticity of the post, Action New Jax's team decided to meet the woman and purchase the pregnancy test.

Her urine sample was used by women mostly to blackmail their boyfriends and husbands to fake them into getting committed and must say that this trick really worked, as there were many women who bought it.

But her income had stopped when she was confronted by a reporter, as the reporter had contacted her to take her urine sample.

The ad was removed from the places where it was published, yet the girl got to keep the customer list on, as she would earlier.

When she was asked for the reason as to why she took up this idea, she revealed: "Me being in college working on a Bachelor's and needing all this money to pay for a degree, this was a no-brainer!"

So, what is your take on this story? Let us know in the comment section below.