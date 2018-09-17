Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Birthday Special: Narendra Modi And Lesser-known Facts About Him

By

On the 68th birthday of Narendra Modi, the nation is celebrating his birthday in the most tech-savvy ways.

With Modi's impeccable quotes like: "An opportunity to work is good luck for me. I put my soul into it. Each such opportunity opens the gates for the next one." to a lot more, he is remembered for his great words.

Narendra Modi birthday

We from Boldsky wish Mr Narendra Modi a very Happy Birthday, and here in this article, we bring in some of the lesser-known facts about him that an ordinary person is not aware of.

Check them out.

Array

He Is The First PM Born In Independent India

Narendra Modi is the first ever Prime Minister to be born in independent India. He was born on 17 September 1950.

Array

He Is The World’s Second-most Followed Leader

After President Obama, Mr Narendra Modi is known to be the world's most-followed leader on Twitter. He has more than 12 million followers.

Array

His First Job

When Narendra Modi joined RSS, his first job was to mop the floor at the RSS Headquarters in Ahmedabad.

Array

He Is The Most Tech-savvy Leader

Mr Modi is also considered as India's most techno-savvy leader. He is said to be the most active leader on the social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Google+, Instagram, LinkedIn, SoundCloud, Weibo and other social media handles.

Array

He Called India A Nation Of Mouse!

When he was on an official visit to Taiwan, someone asked him whether India was a land of snake charmers. His reply baffled the press as he said ‘India is now a land of the mouse'! Practically speaking, he meant the computer mouse!He Called India A Nation Of Mouse!

Array

His Mum Advised Him

When Mr Modi became the Chief Minister of Gujarat for the first time, the only advice his mother gave him was - "Beta, kadi lanch na leis" which means 'Son, never take a bribe'.His Mum Advised Him

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Read more about: narendra modi facts india
    Story first published: Monday, September 17, 2018, 12:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 17, 2018
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue