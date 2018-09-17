Birthday Special: Narendra Modi And Lesser-known Facts About Him

On the 68th birthday of Narendra Modi, the nation is celebrating his birthday in the most tech-savvy ways.
With Modi's impeccable quotes like: "An opportunity to work is good luck for me. I put my soul into it. Each such opportunity opens the gates for the next one." to a lot more, he is remembered for his great words.
We from Boldsky wish Mr Narendra Modi a very Happy Birthday, and here in this article, we bring in some of the lesser-known facts about him that an ordinary person is not aware of.
Check them out.
He Is The First PM Born In Independent India
Narendra Modi is the first ever Prime Minister to be born in independent India. He was born on 17 September 1950.
He Is The World’s Second-most Followed Leader
After President Obama, Mr Narendra Modi is known to be the world's most-followed leader on Twitter. He has more than 12 million followers.
His First Job
When Narendra Modi joined RSS, his first job was to mop the floor at the RSS Headquarters in Ahmedabad.
He Is The Most Tech-savvy Leader
Mr Modi is also considered as India's most techno-savvy leader. He is said to be the most active leader on the social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Google+, Instagram, LinkedIn, SoundCloud, Weibo and other social media handles.
He Called India A Nation Of Mouse!
When he was on an official visit to Taiwan, someone asked him whether India was a land of snake charmers. His reply baffled the press as he said ‘India is now a land of the mouse'! Practically speaking, he meant the computer mouse!He Called India A Nation Of Mouse!
