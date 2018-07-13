Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Myths About Solar Eclipse And Friday The 13th That People Believe In!

By
Solar Eclipse on Friday the 13th: What does it mean? | Boldsky

With the partial solar eclipse and Friday the 13th falling on the same day, this is the day when people tend to believe in certain myths, and this is something that has been going on for years now.

So, here we at Boldsky are all set to decode the myths about solar eclipse and also the unlucky Friday the 13th.

myths about solar eclipse and Friday 13th

We are here to share some of the myths that people generally follow religiously during the solar eclipse. Check them out.

Solar Eclipse To Darken Skies On Friday The 13th 

Solar Eclipse Is Likely To Harm Pregnant Women

According to science, the researchers reveal that solar eclipse does not create or cause any deformity in the foetus. The solar eclipse does not harm the mother. The superstition of the pregnant women undergoing any surgery during this phase is entirely baseless.

Food Cooked During Solar Eclipse Has Germs!

We bet, this belief would have been started by men/women who were lazy to cook during this phase! Because there is no scientific reasoning that defines the myth of germs found in food that was prepared during the time of solar eclipse.

Stay Indoors During Solar Eclipse

This is a total myth as scientists have rubbished the theory of people staying indoors during the solar eclipse as they feared getting affected by the rays and energies during this phase. The scientists have specifically asked people to shed such superstitions.

Watching The Eclipse From The Kitchen Window Is Considered Auspicious!

This is one of the ridiculous myths that people believe in. By holding the sieve just above the ground, you need to tilt the strainer towards the sun, and the image of the sun can be seen forming. This was one of the old ways in which people used to watch the solar eclipse. The link with the kitchen logic seems to be baseless.

On the other hand, the myths about Friday the 13th are:

• If a child is born on Friday 13th, then he/she would lead an unhappy life.
• Starting a long journey on Friday 13th can be troublesome.
• If you cut your hair or nails on Friday, the 13th it can cause death in a family.
• Apart from this, if a funeral passes by your side, then you would be the next to die.

July 13th, 2018: Partial Solar Eclipse Brings In The Worst Effects On Zodiacs 

Well, these are all just misconceptions, and nothing of this is right.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Read more about: life solar eclipse belief myth
    Subscribe Newsletter
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue