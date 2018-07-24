Video Of Guy Surfing A Fridge Through Parking Is The Best Thing To Watch!

A crazy video has been doing its round in which a parkour athlete has been recorded "surfing" a refrigerator down a multi-story auto stop in a London suburb.

The man known as Joseph Marx made the purported fridge board had made his surfing board from a broken ice chest, and a skateboard split into two. He later joined with one half to the best end of the cooler by tape and the other half at the base end.

The video shows Joseph surfing all the way down from a car parking, and the entire act was recorded on a camera.

Video Of Stylist Setting A Client's Hair On Fire!

This risky looking trick was recorded in Surbiton, southwest London. What do you think? Does it not look cool? Let us know if you would dare to try something crazy like this! For other interesting videos, check our section Pulse.