A Bus In Kerala Has Been Painted With Adult Stars, And Twitter Is Going Gaga Over It!

Netizens are going crazy with a recent post that has gone viral on social media. It is about the pictures of a travel bus being painted with pornstars like Mia Khalifa and Sunny Leone.

The images are painted on a private bus of Chikkoos Tours and Travels from Trivandrum and are shared by a Twitter user who goes by the name @Basi_cally.

He shared the pictures of the bus with the caption, "Bus in Kerala you cannot be serious mate".

Check out on how few Twitter users found the art to be 'impressive', while the others called it a 'masterpiece'. Here are some of the reactions from the Tweeples.

Bus in Kerala😂😂😂 you cannot be serious mate 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/jS7MvL8zxF — No (@Basi_cally) June 29, 2018

They seem obsessed with Art 😁😁 pic.twitter.com/XOGkDp5gVV — Apoorv (@apoorvc2005) June 30, 2018

Impressive — Keiran Lee (@KeiranLee) June 30, 2018

Lol this guy (chikkoos tours) has a DJ floor in his bus with laser lights !!!

Check the YouTube video of the bus 👇https://t.co/ahRxUBTH4X



👌 — Hegde (@__Hegde) June 30, 2018

Wtf?? This is brilliant.. People won't complain unless they know who they are.. 😋 — Rahul Rajan (@raulrjn) July 2, 2018

It seems like Kerala is a state that appears to be well advanced in many of the things when compared to other states.

From being the 100% literate state to even being known for its contribution in soft porn movies, 'Keralites' seem to not shy away from being the first kinds to bring in such a move.

With such a move, we bet, other states would think of getting creative in a better way. What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.