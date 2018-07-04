Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

A Bus In Kerala Has Been Painted With Adult Stars, And Twitter Is Going Gaga Over It!

By

Netizens are going crazy with a recent post that has gone viral on social media. It is about the pictures of a travel bus being painted with pornstars like Mia Khalifa and Sunny Leone.

The images are painted on a private bus of Chikkoos Tours and Travels from Trivandrum and are shared by a Twitter user who goes by the name @Basi_cally.

Kerala bus painted with adult stars

He shared the pictures of the bus with the caption, "Bus in Kerala you cannot be serious mate".

Check out on how few Twitter users found the art to be 'impressive', while the others called it a 'masterpiece'. Here are some of the reactions from the Tweeples.

It seems like Kerala is a state that appears to be well advanced in many of the things when compared to other states.

From being the 100% literate state to even being known for its contribution in soft porn movies, 'Keralites' seem to not shy away from being the first kinds to bring in such a move.

With such a move, we bet, other states would think of getting creative in a better way. What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Read more about: life bizarre funny india
    Subscribe Newsletter
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue