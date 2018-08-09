Subscribe to Boldsky
Is The Mug Round Or Square? This Will Have You Scratching Your Head

Tony Fisher is a British puzzle creator who seems to be an expert in making custom rotational riddles. Tony is recognised by cubing enthusiastic as a pioneer in creations of new puzzle designs and also manufacturing new techniques.

In the year 2017, the Guinness Book of World Records recognised Fisher as the maker of the world's biggest Rubik's cube.

Since he is a man known for his unique sense of creativity, Fisher showed off his latest piece of art in this video.

In the above video, as seen, Fisher is seen showing off a mug that he had made. The speciality of the cup is that it is both round and square depending on your perspective.
To prove his point, Fisher went a step ahead and showed that there are no camera tricks involved. He is seen filling the mug with milk and also stirs it around with a spoon, using the mirror to show off the reversed shape.

The overall video seems to be like a puzzle as the more you watch the video, and you realise it is indeed a mug that this both round and square.

What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comment section below.

This Is How Makhanas Help In Weight Loss
    Story first published: Thursday, August 9, 2018, 0:14 [IST]
