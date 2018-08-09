Man Creates China’s 'First Flying Scooter'

A video of a Chinese inventor showing off his homemade flying machine is going viral. He has dubbed it the world's first "flying scooter."

Zhao Deli was born in the countryside, and local media said he had harboured dreams of inventing the flying machine since childhood. Even though he is a 40-year-old man, he tasted success by creating the first 'flying scooter.'

The man in the video is Zhao, the inventor himself experimenting with the machine as he recorded a test flight in Dongguan City, Guangdong Province, China.

He wanted to show off the capabilities of his "flying scooter," which has a seat for one person and the entire machine looks like a giant quadcopter drone as well!

About the machine, Zhao revealed that the aircraft could currently carry a load of up to 220 pounds at a maximum speed of about 45 mph. The flying scooters propellers are affixed to a central frame, and it is designed to be as lightweight as possible.

He has named the machine 'Jin Dou Yun', which means 'a cloud' ridden by Chinese superhero Monkey King.

It is reported that after trialling his device with more than 1,000 test flights, he was finally able to create his flying scooter.

He dreams one day to ride his flying scooter above the famed Yellow River.

Don't you think this looks cool?