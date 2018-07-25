Indian Worships Donald Trump As A 'God'

There are so many things that happen in this world that make us believe that the world is filled with crazy people. From crazy fans to people worshipping anything, that at times do not make any sense. Some people in India believe in bizarre things and if you are an Indian, then welcome to the club of blind faith!

Here, we are sharing a video of a man who is seen worshipping Donald Trump every single day, and this is something that he has been doing for the past three years!

Check out the details of this man and know his story.

An Indian man has discovered a 'God' among us, and it is not Zeus but rather President Donald Trump! No, this is no joke, as you can check the video which reveals the details of the same.

Bussa Krishna, 31, an agriculturist from the Indian province of Telangana, has set a photograph of the President in his prayer room and worships it every day alongside other Hindu divine gods.

The overall idea to worship Trump came after Srinivas Kuchibhotla, who was a software engineer from India, was executed by a U.S. Naval force veteran last February.

He revealed that he was very much pained at the incident. He thought the only way the U.S. President and his people could understand the greatness of Indians is to display our love and affection towards them. That is the reason why he started worshipping Trump with a hope that the prayers would reach him one day.

He further added: "I believe Indians can win over anyone with their spiritual powers. When you cannot take on a mighty person directly, you can win over him with love and worship, and that is what I am doing," he added.

Worshipping politicians is a thing in India, as Indians are known to make temples dedicated to the things that they love the most.