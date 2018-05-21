Woman Slept With Over 100 Married Men To Save Their Marriages!

Making money by doing things that need your moral ethics to be in place is a rare thing these days, as people tend to go to any extremes when they want to make money.

Here is an article where we reveal to you the details of a woman who is a self-proclaimed mistress and makes money by sleeping with married men.

She also claims that more than half of her clients' wives know about their affair and her "business" is said to have saved many marriages as well!

Well, check out on the details of this insane way in which this woman earns money!

She Is A Wealthy Widow

Gweneth Lee is a wealthy widow who claims to have had illicit affairs with more than 100 married men in the past 10 years and claims that cheating can be good sometimes to save a marriage! She also adds: "I'm the perfect solution."

She Claims That The Wives Know About Her

Gweneth Lee, 47, is a Financial Consultant. She claims that half of the wives of the married men that she has dated until now know about their affairs. She claims that the women who already know about her affair tend to turn a blind eye because they have gone off sex or wish their husbands to be happy.

She Romanced With '80' Married Men To Have A Great Sex Life

She Claims Men Know About The Consequences!

Ms Lee claims that since the men know about the consequences, they get involved with her and she has no regrets of spoiling the weddings or breaking them up, as she claims that the affair is a mutual deal, after the couple agree for the consequences.

Her Clients Include

She claims to have clients who have been married for more than 15 years and are having a sexless life. She claims that by having sex with these men, it has helped save their married life!

She Is Gifted!

Ms Lee reveals about the luxuries and perks that she enjoys with her extra-marital affair. She has more than £100,000-worth of the luxury holidays, all paid for by unfaithful husbands, who include a jeweller, a stockbroker and a technology firm boss. Phew!

She Has No Regrets!

Well, Ms Lee has no regrets of breaking families by involving with married men, as she claims that the men who contact her or get in touch with her are believed to have the intentions of having an affair with her even though they are married.

Do You Think It Is Morally & Ethically Right?

What is your take on this story? Do you think having a business with no/less moral ethics is a good idea? Let us know in the comment section below.