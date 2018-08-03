Video Of Little Girl Suffering From Kidney Cancer Who Sings ‘Fight Song’ At A Wedding

Fighting cancer is one of the bravest things for anybody and for a child who is very young and suffering from cancer, it can be painful to see them handle life.

Here is one such video of a young girl who has kidney cancer and yet is trying hard to spread smiles to her loved ones by singing a song at a wedding.

The young girl, Anya Ottley took to the floor with confidence, grabbed the mic and started singing in a video that became an overnight viral sensation.

Video Of Girl's Reaction When She Sees Her Dad Without Dreadlocks Is Adorable

This young brave little girl shows incredible determination to beat the illness that has been killing her slowly.

In the video, she is seen singing the famous Rachel Platten's "Fight Song" at a family friend's wedding.

Here are more details about this brave little girl.

The little heroine has been fighting her cancer hard as she had undergone 28 gruelling rounds in intensive chemo. She had been diagnosed with kidney cancer in November 2017.

It is said that after her last treatment in the coming days, she will have a "ring-the-bell" party to celebrate.

Little Anya has planned to perform this same song which includes the lyrics "this is my fight song, take back my life song, prove I'm an all right song."

She took the wedding as an excellent opportunity to practise her upcoming performance! Isn't that interesting?

Anya has been a lucky girl as her cancer was deducted before it got worse. The doctors revealed that she had a giant cancerous tumour in her stomach which measured about the size of a small melon.

However, unfortunately, the doctors had to remove her left kidney, and she underwent chemotherapy right away to kill the cancerous cells completely.

The young girl's mother revealed that Anya takes up the chemotherapy in her stride. Even though it makes her sick, she tells her mum that it's not too bad for her and that other children in the ward are suffering much more.

For now, this little heroine continues to do her schoolwork at home since her low immune system makes it hard for her to go to school. She also refuses to wear a wig, despite already having her hair cut and donated for a wig. She says she does not want to hide her cancer.

We, at Boldsky, wish her best of luck for her future and also want that she recovers completely from this disease!

Cute Video Of Twins Performing Irish Dance

For more interesting stuff, check our section Insync.