Meet The World’s “Most-modified Man” With 40 Operations!!

When you look at certain people, it makes us wonder on how can they even think of doing anything that bizarre, with their looks!

This is the same reaction you would have when you would see and realise that Ethan Bramble is the world's most-modified man with a whopping 150 tattoos with a tongue spilt!! Woah, that's a big number!

Here, in this article, we bring in more details about Ethan Bramble and all about his body modification stories.

Check it out...

His Craze Started When He Was Young!

From the age of 11, he started with his body modifications, as he got his ears stretched, and formed a fascination with tattoos. He revealed he has had more than 40 body modification operations and reveals that he does not wish to stop any sooner.

Some Of His Modifications Include

Ethan has had his eyeballs tattooed, and even has his nostrils punched, and his bellybutton removed. Hold on! His modifications also include a tongue split, his labret (which is the area under the bottom lip) being cut and each of his ears snipped!

This Model Got 25 Surgeries Done In 9 Years & There Is No Stopping Her!

A Little About His Life

Since the age of 13, Ethan has been spending his days hanging out in ink parlours, and watching the work of body modification specialists come to life. As he grew up, he started modifying and experimenting on his look.

His Social Life

According to reports, his social media pages boast more than 65,000 followers and many of his followers are fascinated by his radical look. He regularly parades his body to his followers who share his posts.

Weirdest Body Transformations People Have Done

His Most Risky Surgery

Ethan revealed details about his surgery of undergoing the most risky one that could have left him blind! About the experience, he revealed saying, "You have one person holding your eyelids open and it's up to you to stare at the wall at a certain spot. "It's so stressful because if you move your eyeball when there's a syringe in there, you'll go blind. So that's definitely a really sketchy one."

About His Tongue Split

When Ethan was just 17, he underwent the most bizarre and painful surgery of the tongue splitting. He revealed that he was unable to eat or drink during the days following the procedure.

His Only Fear

He confessed about the only fear that he had and it was choking to death, since he was constantly drooling after he had his tongue split. Apart from this, he never feared for anything else and loves all the body modifications that he has undergone over the past.

What is your take on his extreme modification? Do you think it is really worth all the hard work or is he just being insane? Let us know in the comment section below!