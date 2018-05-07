Real-life Story Of The Boy Who Was Born Without Nose

This is a real life story of a young boy who was unique in his own way and yet made the world smile with his infectious smile and generous attitude.

This is the story of Eli Thompson Finch who was also known as they boy without a nose.

Here in this article, we bring in the details of the life of Eli Thompson Finch and how he made a difference in lives of his loved ones.

His Deformity Was A Surprise

During the pregnancy Jeremy and the stepmom Annamarie, they got a surprise when they saw the child after birth as there was no indication of anything wrong with the pregnancy. But when Eli was born, they discovered something that almost no-one had ever seen before. He was born without a nose!

He Was A Premature Kid

He was born on March 4th, 2015, in Alabama. His birth mom, Brandi McGlathery, was just over eight months when she went into labour during her pregnancy which meant that not only was Eli born without a nose, but he was also premature baby.

His Condition

His condition is known as arhinia, which means "without a nose". When one looks at photos, you woud think that his face has been photoshopped, but it was all real, and super rare. Doctors reveal that this condition affects only about one in 200 million births. Apparently, there have only ever been 44 recorded cases in the history.

He Was A Fighter

Though he was born prematurely and without the ability to breathe through his nose, medics revealed that babies born with this condition didn't make it through their first few days, but Eli seemed to be a great fighter. They used a special feeding tube, as he started breathing straight away.

Growing Up Was Not So Easy

Breastfeeding Eli was simply out of the question, hence the doctors devised a simple tube feeding method that served in its place before he grew old enough to handle the process himself.

He Was The Happiest Child Ever

Though he suffered from the rarest condition, it never brought Eli down. From day one, he was the happiest kid around, as he always took everything in his stride and never complained or fussed about his condition.

Yet Eli Struggled Everyday!

Even though Eli had the brightest smile, the young fighter struggled every day with his facial deformity. Yet, this didn't stop him from growing up with an endless love for life.

He Had Speech Problem

With his deformity, Eli faced speech problems as well. To overcome this, he learnt to use sign language instead and he became the most popular kid in childcare, as he discovered the sign for "cookie". In no time this became his favourite sign every morning, and he even earned him the "Cookie Monster Award" in his childcare.

But On A Fine Day!

Though the boy proved to be a fighter every single day, he gave up on a fine day as he passed away suddenly. It looked like the struggle had finally become too much for the brave soul.

Yet The World Remembers Him

Though it was a major loss for his family as they gathered the courage to get strong. The people who knew this little soul could not forget him as well. His bravery could be a lesson to us all when we struggle through things in our lives.

