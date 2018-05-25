WHAT!! CCTV Footage Shows Restaurant Owner Urinating In Rival’s Soup

Work rivalry and competition is something that exists in this world. There are people who do some weird things when jealous of their rivals.

But how far can one go, or rather how low can a person stoop down to bring down another person's business? Well, according to a report in China local media, a restaurant owner, got a shock of his life when he saw a jealous rival pee in his soup! Yes, you read that right!

Sounds disgusting, right? Well, the video at the end of the article can leave you feeling even more disgusted, as the jealous rival is seen urinating and even mixing excreta in the food!

Well, check out more details about this disgusting case of rivalry taken to another level!

It Happened In China!

The owner of a Dongbei noodle shop in Haikou, which is the capital of China's southernmost Hainan province, witnessed a bizarre case of rivalry!

The Owner Felt Foul Play!

The owner claimed that of late he had sensed that his beef stock had a rather unusual smell to it. To find out what was going wrong, he installed a surveillance camera inside his restaurant. He did not believe on what he actually saw!

The Owner Was Left Disgusted

As per reports, the owner got the biggest shock of his life when he saw the footage of the CCTV. The CCTV footage revealed that the owner of another Dongbei restaurant next door had apparently approached with a pot and then he took off the lid, and calmly peeped in the pot, while he was again seen dropping something inside the other container.

The Video Shows It All!

The rival owner is seen clearly pulling down his pants and urinating in a pot. Eventually, it was revealed that the man had apparently added some excreta in the other pot as well. It can be seen that the man took out a spoon and clearly stirred the pot and mixed the excreta well to not get caught.

What Made Him Do This?

Well, according to the local police, the man revealed that he did this out of jealousy, as he could not accept the fact that the neighbouring restaurant was blooming in its sale. And urinating in the soup was his way of taking an action. The entire act was caught on camera and well, it did not make for a very pretty sight.

Well, check out the video for yourself and see how calmly the man is taking the revenge by peeing in the pot of soup!

What do you think of this story? Let us know in the comment section below.