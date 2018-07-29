WTF! Video Of Fishes Found In A Hospital In India!

Can you imagine that there are fishes out there floating on the floor of a government hospital? Sounds like a joke right? However, the fact is it is happening, and this is happening in our very own country INDIA!

Well, this is happening as it has been shared and here we bring in some of the details about this bizarre, strange incident of fishes floating on the floor if ICU in Patna, India.

The incident came to light when a person tweeted a video of the situation at the hospital.

#WATCH: Fish seen in the water logged inside the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Nalanda Medical College Hospital (NMCH) in Patna following heavy rainfall in the city. #Bihar pic.twitter.com/oRCnr6f0UJ — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2018

This incident happened at Nalanda Medical College Hospital (NMCH), reportedly considered as the second-largest government hospital in Patna, has been flooded after heavy rainfall. The room and corridors of the hospital, where a large number of patients come from across east Bihar for treatment, are inundated with water.

Moreover, in the hospital's intensive care unit (ICU) where cleanliness is of utmost importance. This is the place where fishes were seen swimming in water as patients were lying on the bed and watching the little fishes swim!

According to reports, this bizarre incident happened when the hospital was overflowed after an adjacent drain ruptured and the water entered the place!

Well, watching the video of fishes swimming in floodwater inside the ICU makes us realise and question the sanity of how the hospital in the capital city of Bihar works! What do you think?

Let us know in the comment section below.