She Is 37 Years Old And Lives Trapped In The Body Of A Baby!

A woman who is 37 years old is living a life where she seems to be trapped in the body of a 9-month-old baby due to a medical condition.

The saddest bit is that she was born with this condition that left her with no option of never growing up! This condition that she suffers from was caused due to the medical ignorance, as it could have been cured with the right medication.

Be it either her physical growth or her mental state of mind; poor Maria Audete do Nascimento seems to be suffering from a never-changing medical condition of hypothyroidism.

She Was Born In Brazil

Maria Audenete Ferreira do Nascimento was born on May 7, 1981, in Ceara, Brazil. This makes her 37 years old, but she doesn't look a day over nine months old!

She Was Born With The Condition

Maria suffers from the rare and severe case of hypothyroidism at birth. This left her with a significant deficiency of thyroid hormones.

She Was Nine Months Old When She Started Suffering

When Maria was nine months old, the autoimmune disease that she was suffering from had stopped her from developing physically, mentally, and cognitively.

If She Had Been Given The Correct Medication At Birth



The most annoying bit about Maria's condition is that it could have been cured or it could have been managed, at the very least, if she was given the correct medication at birth.

About The Condition



The most common cause of hypothyroidism is mainly due to iodine deficiency. The thyroid glands seem to be found in the neck. It is said to influence our metabolism as well as our protein synthesizing capabilities. Apart from this, it can also affect physical, mental and cognitive ability as well.

She Is Lucky As She Has Her Family By Her Side

Though Maria suffers from this rare condition, it is her family's love that makes her strong. Her step mom Francisca "Doura" Dos Santos believes that Maria is a gift from God. She has been taking care of her since her biological mother passed away and her father remarried her!

