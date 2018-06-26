When Astrologer Predicted Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Daughter To Become PM Of India

A Hyderabad based astrologer named Jyotishi D Dnyaneshwar had predicted about the Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi and Thalaivar Rajinikanth's move in politics in the past.

In a recent press meet, he has predicted that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya. He claims that she would become the prime minister of the country in the coming times.

While there have been various claims that the astrologer D Gyaneshwar has made at a press conference. While some of his predictions grab the attention of the people.

Some of Jyotishi's predictions revealed about the oncoming predictions were about PM Narendra Modi's would be re-elected in the 2019 General Elections. Donald Trump would once again become President of the United States. While Rajinikanth would be the next chief minister of Tamil Nadu, and he also predicted that there would be a war between India and Pakistan in the year 2024.

Weirdest Predictions For 2018 That Can Amuse You

Out of all these predictions, the main one that grabbed the netizen's attention is about 'Aaradhya' the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan would become a PM in the coming years.

But, there is a twist with the prediction that he made for Aaradhya as he said that if the Bachchans want Aaradhya to become the Prime Minister of the country, then her name should be changed to Rohini.

Well, this predictor had earlier said that Akash, the son of Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani, should ideally get married in 2019 after the end of an alleged inauspicious period through 2018.

With so many accurate predictions, it would be fascinating to see what happens in the coming days. And if little Aaradhya would grow up to take up politics or is this one of the hoax predictions.

What is your take on this? Let us know in the comment section below and for more interesting updates on viral facts, do check our section.