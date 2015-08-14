ENGLISH

    Independence Day 2019: Upgrade Your Look On This Special Day

    By
    |

    Independence day is one of the most awaited days in the year. This 73rd Independence day on August 15, we want for you to dress up in style and salute our country as a proud Indian.

    Meanwhile, parents we do have a few ideas to dress your kids in too. Some of the fancy attires which are displayed in the slides feature Indian icons like Indira Gandhi and Nehru.

    Boldsky shares with you some of the best fancy dress ideas an adult can wear to his/her office or to any Independence day function.

    Decide on what will look best on you and dress accordingly to celebrate this Independence day 2015.

    10 WAYS TO CELEBRATE INDEPENDENCE DAY 2015

    Make sure you add the tri colour to your costume so that it enhances your look. Take a look at how adults and kids can dress this Independence Day 2015.

    Array

    White Ensemble

    Dress your little one in a Nehru suit. The full white ensemble will make your baby shine with pride for our country.

    Array

    Army Style

    Get your small boy to dress up as an army man. This is the age to teach them to fight for the country and be strong.

    Array

    Banjara Girl

    Your little girl dress up in ghagra choli. Adorn her with a shinny tiara and cover her head with a dupatta. Your tribal girl is ready to dance!

    Array

    Chatrapti Shivaji

    Historical characters always fascinate children. Dress up your boy as the brave Maratha King Shivaji so that he gets a lesson in history!

    Array

    The Dhoti Baby

    Dressing up your little boy in a dhoti kurta is one of the cutest spectacles. Nowadays, the dhoti kurta for babies are styled like adults which is all the more cute.

    Courtesy: Baby Srihan

    Array

    Indian Beauty

    Nothing's cuter than a baby dressing up in Indian attires. Get a little ghagra choli for your baby doll. Dress her up and put that little bindi on her forehead.

    Array

    Little Indian Girl

    This Indian little girl will make hearts melt this Independence day 2015. The picture says it all.

    Array

    Little Indira

    It is very easy to dress up your kid as a teacher. Drape a small dupatta on her like a saree and ask her to imitate her favourite teacher's mannerisms.

    Array

    Little Politician

    To celebrate Independence day 2015, dress your little girl the Gujju way. The bright coloured saree brings out a statement.

    Array

    Nehru Boys

    You can dress up your boys in a Nehru jacket. Don't miss to pin up a rose on his chest.

    Array

    Polka Beauty

    Polka is the latest print which is trending. Get a polka little saree and add a splash of colour this Independence day 2015.

    Array

    Punjabi Kudi

    Dress your little angel in something bright and colourful. Deck up her wrists with bangles too!

    Array

    Saree Style

    This saree style is extremely simple for little girls. Don't forget to accessorise with a mang tikka and a red bindi.

    Array

    The True Indian

    Dress up in style like a true Indian. Wear a white dhoti, white shirt and don't forget the national shawl.

    Image Courtesy: Karthik Siddarth

    Array

    Symbolizing The Colour Green

    Dress your little girls in one of the national colours. Dress them alike to bring a smile on their face.

    Image Courtesy: Farah Azeez

    Array

    The Naughty Little Indian

    Nothing can beat the smile on this little Indian's face. Dress your son in style with a simple green jacket and a cap.

    Image Courtesy: Rashmi

    Array

    Opt For Bright & Gold Sarees

    Dress up for the national day in bright looking sarees. Make sure you lovely ladies add glamour to your look with a touch of gold.

    Image Courtesy: Saraswati

    Array

    Langa Blouse

    This saffron coloured langa blouse is an apt ensemble to wear to celebrate Independence day 2015.

    Image Coutesy: Malathi

    Array

    Printed Shirts

    Dress to impress this Independence day. The printed shirt is paired perfectly with a simple white dhoti.

    Image Courtesy: Prakash

    Array

    Shimmering Sherwanis

    Shimmering sherwanis are in and if you want to throw a fashion statement, this is the right attire.

    Image Courtesy: Dhanraj

