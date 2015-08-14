Just In
Independence Day 2019: Upgrade Your Look On This Special Day
Independence day is one of the most awaited days in the year. This 73rd Independence day on August 15, we want for you to dress up in style and salute our country as a proud Indian.
Meanwhile, parents we do have a few ideas to dress your kids in too. Some of the fancy attires which are displayed in the slides feature Indian icons like Indira Gandhi and Nehru.
Boldsky shares with you some of the best fancy dress ideas an adult can wear to his/her office or to any Independence day function.
Decide on what will look best on you and dress accordingly to celebrate this Independence day 2015.
10 WAYS TO CELEBRATE INDEPENDENCE DAY 2015
Make sure you add the tri colour to your costume so that it enhances your look. Take a look at how adults and kids can dress this Independence Day 2015.
White Ensemble
Dress your little one in a Nehru suit. The full white ensemble will make your baby shine with pride for our country.
Army Style
Get your small boy to dress up as an army man. This is the age to teach them to fight for the country and be strong.
Banjara Girl
Your little girl dress up in ghagra choli. Adorn her with a shinny tiara and cover her head with a dupatta. Your tribal girl is ready to dance!
Chatrapti Shivaji
Historical characters always fascinate children. Dress up your boy as the brave Maratha King Shivaji so that he gets a lesson in history!
The Dhoti Baby
Dressing up your little boy in a dhoti kurta is one of the cutest spectacles. Nowadays, the dhoti kurta for babies are styled like adults which is all the more cute.
Courtesy: Baby Srihan
Indian Beauty
Nothing's cuter than a baby dressing up in Indian attires. Get a little ghagra choli for your baby doll. Dress her up and put that little bindi on her forehead.
Little Indian Girl
This Indian little girl will make hearts melt this Independence day 2015. The picture says it all.
Little Indira
It is very easy to dress up your kid as a teacher. Drape a small dupatta on her like a saree and ask her to imitate her favourite teacher's mannerisms.
Little Politician
To celebrate Independence day 2015, dress your little girl the Gujju way. The bright coloured saree brings out a statement.
Polka Beauty
Polka is the latest print which is trending. Get a polka little saree and add a splash of colour this Independence day 2015.
Punjabi Kudi
Dress your little angel in something bright and colourful. Deck up her wrists with bangles too!
Saree Style
This saree style is extremely simple for little girls. Don't forget to accessorise with a mang tikka and a red bindi.
The True Indian
Dress up in style like a true Indian. Wear a white dhoti, white shirt and don't forget the national shawl.
Image Courtesy: Karthik Siddarth
Symbolizing The Colour Green
Dress your little girls in one of the national colours. Dress them alike to bring a smile on their face.
Image Courtesy: Farah Azeez
The Naughty Little Indian
Nothing can beat the smile on this little Indian's face. Dress your son in style with a simple green jacket and a cap.
Image Courtesy: Rashmi
Opt For Bright & Gold Sarees
Dress up for the national day in bright looking sarees. Make sure you lovely ladies add glamour to your look with a touch of gold.
Image Courtesy: Saraswati
Langa Blouse
This saffron coloured langa blouse is an apt ensemble to wear to celebrate Independence day 2015.
Image Coutesy: Malathi
Printed Shirts
Dress to impress this Independence day. The printed shirt is paired perfectly with a simple white dhoti.
Image Courtesy: Prakash