Engineer's Day 2021: 10 Things An Indian Engineering Student Can Relate To

Seniors Own The Juniors When you newly walk into an engineering college in India, the first thing that you'll notice is that the seniors damn near own you! You'll be writing their assignments, their project reports or any other writing assignments. But fret not, as you'll get to do the same next year, when you're seniors. Engineering students in India just accept this and consider it a part of their learning experience.

Relatives Expect You To Fix Their TV As soon as you join an engineering course your relatives turn up at your door step, asking you to fix their fan or television! They think that every engineer is capable of doing that! This is one thing only engineers can understand.

Any Girl In College Is A Potential Girl Friend In engineering colleges intelligence is beauty. Mechanical engineering is mostly taken up by guys. Hence, they face an acute shortage of girls. So, they scour the colleges in hopes of finding a girl for themselves. Not to typecast them, but almost all the engineering students in India must have experienced this.

Old Monk Is A Necessity Remember those times when you had a birthday and not enough money to buy everyone drinks? Old Monk was perhaps your saviour during those times. It costs less but has a higher amount of alcohol than most. Every engineering student or engineer for that matter, must have had Old Monk one time or the other. Image Courtesy

People Expect You To Be Geniuses The degree called engineering comes with a lot of responsibilities. For one, people expect you to be geniuses or know-it-alls. But only an engineer's mind knows that it is mostly mush, even though ideas are floating around constantly in their heads. No wonder there are so many startups.

Numerous Workshops Engineering students in India are often shocked that during the first year of engineering every student has to be a part of the workshops. Here you are introduced to lathe machines, filing and other mechanical works. But it comes in handy later in life, as you'll be equipped to do anything in life.

The Quest For A Mini-Drafter Mini-drafters is an important device used for drawing and measuring diagrams. Mostly used by mechanical and civil engineering students, these devices are usually bought from seniors at a discounted price. This is an experience most of the engineers have undergone perhaps. Image Courtesy

The Last Minute Preparations And Night-Outs All the engineering students in India must have had night-outs right before those dreadful exams. Beedi's, cigarettes, coffee, tea or even some raw Old Monk works wonders during exams.And all this just to stay awake for that penultimate day and cram the previous question papers for 35-40 marks.

Industrial Trips Are Very Educational! Schools had picnics, college had tours and engineering colleges have industrial visits! These are supposed to be educational and a learning experience but it turns out to be one of those trips where you have a lot of fun with your friends and try hooking up with that elusive girl from another branch. Industrial visits is a must have engineering experience as they tend to be quite humorous.