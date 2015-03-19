ENGLISH

    Engineer's Day 2021: 10 Things An Indian Engineering Student Can Relate To

    By Anirudh Narayanan

    Engineering is the most popular education stream in India. Engineering students are under a lot of pressure. They have a humongous syllabus, irritating professors, lack of inspiration [read, girls] and expectations as big as the ocean! Because of this, they have quite a few experiences. Like every year, this year too Engineering Day will be celebrated on 15 September.

    10 Things People Think About Guys Who Stay In Hostel

    In spite of all these things, engineers are the most amazing people. They have constantly lived under a pressure cooker and understand life in all of its glory. To the normal eye, they could seem like super-humans but they are one amongst us.

    Read on as we bring you some of the things an Indian engineering student can relate to.

    Array

    Seniors Own The Juniors

    When you newly walk into an engineering college in India, the first thing that you'll notice is that the seniors damn near own you!

    You'll be writing their assignments, their project reports or any other writing assignments. But fret not, as you'll get to do the same next year, when you're seniors.

    Engineering students in India just accept this and consider it a part of their learning experience.

    Array

    Relatives Expect You To Fix Their TV

    As soon as you join an engineering course your relatives turn up at your door step, asking you to fix their fan or television! They think that every engineer is capable of doing that! This is one thing only engineers can understand.

    Array

    Any Girl In College Is A Potential Girl Friend

    In engineering colleges intelligence is beauty. Mechanical engineering is mostly taken up by guys. Hence, they face an acute shortage of girls. So, they scour the colleges in hopes of finding a girl for themselves.

    Not to typecast them, but almost all the engineering students in India must have experienced this.

    Array

    Old Monk Is A Necessity

    Remember those times when you had a birthday and not enough money to buy everyone drinks?

    Old Monk was perhaps your saviour during those times. It costs less but has a higher amount of alcohol than most.

    Every engineering student or engineer for that matter, must have had Old Monk one time or the other.

    Image Courtesy

    Array

    People Expect You To Be Geniuses

    The degree called engineering comes with a lot of responsibilities.

    For one, people expect you to be geniuses or know-it-alls. But only an engineer's mind knows that it is mostly mush, even though ideas are floating around constantly in their heads.

    No wonder there are so many startups.

    Array

    Numerous Workshops

    Engineering students in India are often shocked that during the first year of engineering every student has to be a part of the workshops.

    Here you are introduced to lathe machines, filing and other mechanical works. But it comes in handy later in life, as you'll be equipped to do anything in life.

    Array

    The Quest For A Mini-Drafter

    Mini-drafters is an important device used for drawing and measuring diagrams.

    Mostly used by mechanical and civil engineering students, these devices are usually bought from seniors at a discounted price.

    This is an experience most of the engineers have undergone perhaps.

    Image Courtesy

    Array

    The Last Minute Preparations And Night-Outs

    All the engineering students in India must have had night-outs right before those dreadful exams.

    Beedi's, cigarettes, coffee, tea or even some raw Old Monk works wonders during exams.And all this just to stay awake for that penultimate day and cram the previous question papers for 35-40 marks.

    Array

    Industrial Trips Are Very Educational!

    Schools had picnics, college had tours and engineering colleges have industrial visits!

    These are supposed to be educational and a learning experience but it turns out to be one of those trips where you have a lot of fun with your friends and try hooking up with that elusive girl from another branch.

    Industrial visits is a must have engineering experience as they tend to be quite humorous.

    Array

    Placements Are Mostly Myths

    By the end of your engineering career you await for companies to make a bee-line outside your college. But that rarely happens.

    Campus placements seldom work. But you don't lose heart and walk out of the college with your head held high.

    India produces lakhs of engineers every year. And they help in making the world a better place. Thank you!

