Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Create Cute Ganesha Idols At Home. Which Is Your Favourite?
Every year we have an array of Ganesha idols. Over the years, we have seen the popular World Cup Ganesha, Anna Hazare Ganesha and even the travel Ganesha. This year, in 2019, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated from 2 September to 12 September. And we cannot wait to welcome Lord Ganesha to our home, but can we become creative with idols?
But, this year you are in for a surprise as you will see a ton of people moulding their eco-friendly Ganesha's to look like our much loved Prime Minister - Narendra Modi.
As the festival of Ganesha Chaturthi draws near, you will see a pop of colour in each of the idols along with a new theme. For the year 2019, the Uppi Ganesha is making the rounds along with the Selfie Ganesha.
So, if you want your God to look a little different this year, then try your hand at creating one of these cute little Ganesha's at home.
Here are 7 types of Ganesha which are trending this Ganesh Chaturthi 2019:
Spiderman Ganesha
This cute little Spiderman Ganesha can be made for your little ones to celebrate the festival. The colours on this idol make the Ganesha look bright. (IMAGE COURTESY)
Gabbar Singh Ganesha
This type of Ganesha is inspired after the famous cop Gabbar Singh. Though the movie was released in 2012, this theme of Ganesh is still trending today. (IMAGE COURTESY )
Anna Hazare Ganesha
Here comes Ganesha in the form of Anna Hazare, wanting to put corruption to rest. (IMAGE COURTESY)
Cricket Ganesha
After the World Cup, this type of Ganesha became famous across the country. There are still some cricket fans who make this idol every year. ( IMAGE COURTESY)
Uppi - 2 Ganesha
For the die-hard fans of Upendra, here is your chance to make an Uppi Ganesha celebrate the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi 2015.
Selfie Ganesha
This year we also have the selfie Ganesh who is seen sitting beside his parents - Shiva and Parvati along with his elder brother, Subramanya and a cow.
Bahubali Ganesha
The movie Bahubali which was released in 2019 drew a lot of attention. Likewise, the fans who love and adore the movie can now mould a Bahubali Ganesha to celebrate Ganesha Chaturthi 2019.