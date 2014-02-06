Just In
Valentine Week 2022 Full List: When Is Rose Day, Propose Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day, Valentine's Day?
The most romantic month of the year, February has arrived and every couple is gearing up to make every day of this month special. This month brings in fresh starts, adding spice to your romance and also taking a step forward in the relationship. Valentine week is here and we can't keep calm.
There are many couples who believe in Valentine's Day and celebrate it with utmost joy to make their partner feel special and happy. Each day of Valentine week is special. The 7 days are special with specific events that couples can celebrate together. From Rose Day to Chocolate Day, Valentine week has everything to impress your love and win his/her heart. Here are the most special days from Valentine week that you must remember. Celebrate the month of love and romance.
Also read: Valentine's Day: Lovely Messages, Quotes, WhatsApp and Facebook Status To Share With Your Beloved
Valentine Week: 7 Special Days
7th Feb, Rose Day
The Valentine's week start with Rose Day. This is a very simple step to start with! Impress your lady love by gifting her a bunch of red roses.
8th Feb, Propose Day
If you have been waiting to fall on your knees and propose to the love of your life, then this is the day to take the step!
9th Feb, Chocolate Day
Make the Valentine week special by adding some sweetness to your romance. Share some chocolates and celebrate the joy of love!
10th Feb, Teddy Day
This day is special for women. So if you want to impress your lady love, then make sure you gift her some soft and cute teddies on this day of the Valentine's week. You can also add some chocolates and flowers with a note to make the gift all the more special.
Also read:Valentine's Day 2021: Best Things To Do That You'll Always Remember
11th Feb, Promise Day
This day is very special for couples as they need to make promises to each other and develop their relationship. It is a nice day to take your relationship to the next level.
12th Feb, Hug Day
It is said that a hug can make you forget all the things that have been bothering you. Give a tight hug and increase the proximity with your partner.
13th Feb, Kiss Day
Take the relationship a step further by celebrating Kiss Day. Make sure you do it at the right time and moment!
14th Feb, Valentine's Day
Celebrate love and let it be everywhere in the air. Spend time with your partner and plan a date to make the day beautifully romantic and special.
Also read:Valentine's Day 2022: Date Ideas That You Can Try With Your Partner
We wish you a Happy Valentine's Day 2022! May you enjoy the day with your favourite person.
