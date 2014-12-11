Things Girls Staying as Paying Guest Can Relate To Pulse oi-Vishakha Sonawane

Staying in a paying guest (PG) accommodation can be every girl's nightmare. Eventually, it turns out to be their second home. Girls travel cities (sometimes states) in search of a job or in order to pursue higher education. Once they reach the new place, they begin their hunt for suitable paying guest accommodation. Although the PG days are short-lived as most of them move to a rented flats, the time spent there is memorable. It is a learning experience for many girls as paying guest accommodation teaches them to manage things on their own. So, if you are planning to move into PG accommodation then this article is for you.

Arrange Your Paying Guest Room

Initially adjusting in PG can be difficult, but once you get used to it, things become easier. You feel like being in a second home. Late-night birthday parties, gossip, sharing things, gaining insights of different culture becomes all part of your PG life. You will make some of your closest friends in PG. Staying in paying guest accommodation becomes overwhelming at time but nonetheless they also become golden times of your life.

If you have ever stayed in a paying guest accommodation you will relate to the following points.

Cultural Shock

This happens to most of the girls who come from a different state. You might be surprised by the cultural difference in the first place. The mannerism, culture and behaviour of their PGmates surprises many. You might feel difficulty in adapting to the new environment and with the new roommate. However, things can become easier for you in the course of time.

Queues for Taking Shower/Bathroom

This can be one of the most annoying things for girls living in PG accommodation, especially during the morning. while you are running late for your office. sometimes, you need to wake up early and use the washroom and perform other necessary work such as washing clothes. Otherwise, you will have to wait until everyone finishes. however, with kinder PGmates, you can have some ease in dealing with these problems. Also, they will happily provide you your desired time slot.

Insects Become Your Roommates

Though it sounds creepy, itis the truth. There will be times when you will spot lizards, cockroaches, rats and some other insects in your room. This can no doubt scare you. Even though you try to throw them out of your room, they will again sneak into your room.

Sharing Becomes a Habit

While you are living with your roommates, you will learn to share things with them. Lending and borrowing become a quite common thing. You can always borrow a dress from your roommates and lend them your belongings. This brings you closer to each other and develop a strong bond.

Annoying Roommates

Blessed are those who have kind and helping roommates. As it goes beyond the saying, finding a good roommate is not that easy. there can be some compatibility issues as no two humans are perfect. You might not like the idea of your roommate turning on the lights early in the morning or would sing too loudly while you are doing some work or studying. Also, she might eat all your snacks.

Monthly Fight with Landlord Over Increased Rent

There can be times when you might have a heated argument with your landlord over the increased rent or for some other issues. Your landlord might monitor your activities and ask you different questions such as 'why do you come late', 'why do you meet your friends near the pg', etc. You might get furious over this. Also, your landlord might ask you for paying rent in advance.

Though there might be numerous problems while you stay in PG accommodation, it can make you nostalgic once you shift to some other place. Therefore, instead of ranting over the problem, try finding the good in bad.