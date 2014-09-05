Teachers Day 2019: Here's Why Teaching Is The Best Profession Pulse oi-Anwesha Barari

It is so true that if teachers were not there, no profession would have existed. Every year on 5 September, Teachers Day is celebrated in India to mark the importance of teachers in our lives and also because it is the birth anniversary of legendary teacher Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

There was a time when people believed that teaching is a noble profession. But now, teachers are losing their respect in society and because of miserable pay, many are opting for other professions as well. Therefore, this is the perfect time to remind everyone that teaching is still the best profession.

While the best minds have become sceptical about the teaching profession due to lack of infrastructure or payscale, therefore, it is high time that we understand the problems of these people. Teachers help us to increase the horizon of our knowledge and therefore, on this special day we should show them the love and respect they deserve.

Teachers are the best to know the pulse of the generation. There are some advantages of the teaching profession that may not have occurred to you till now. On the occasion of Teacher's day, let us remind you why teaching is still the best profession.

You Get To Be Influential Teachers are much more influential than parents in a child's life. This is a great privilege as you get to shape the future of so many children. It is however also a great responsibility. Teachers Get Many Holidays The concept of summer vacation goes out of our life once we finish our education. Can you imagine working in a corporate company and taking a 2-months break? But teachers have that privilege all their life. Teachers Get So Much Respect Teaching is still considered a noble profession. So teachers get respect akin to doctors and men in the armed forces in society. Respect is a great perk to have in your profession. Trained To Handle Children Teachers get the right training to handle children from the beginning of their career and thus, they end up becoming better parents when they have their own kids. Teachers Are Never Forgotten No one ever forgets a good teacher. So even when a student becomes the President of the country, he/she will never forget the 5th grade teacher who really inspired him/her. Teachers Are In Demand Whether there is recession or an economic meltdown, teachers will always have jobs. Parents won't stop sending their kids to school just because they are getting pay cuts. So, it is one of safest jobs in the world. Teachers Get Lots Of Gifts Teachers are the only ones who get a bulk of flowers, gifts and love on Teacher's Day. All other days like Mother's Day, Father's Day may be forgotten, but students in schools and colleges never forget to celebrate Teacher's day. Teachers are always up to date Teachers never become out of touch with what is happening in the world currently because they deal with so many young adults every year. They are updated about the latest trends and know what the youth is thinking.