Symbols of Love on Valentine's Day Pulse oi-Denise Baptiste

The day of love, Valentines day is approaching and at around every corner of the world you will see tons of couples getting ready to spend the day lavishly. To make the day all the more special, couples gift each other a variety of presents ranging from roses to teddy bears to even gold heart lockets. It is said that on this special day of love, men love to pamper their lady love with tons of special things to make them feel heavenly. If you actually think of it, women are the ones who always are at the receiving end when it comes to presents on this special day of love, right?

TRADITIONAL GIFTS TO GIVE YOUR PARTNER

When you celebrate Valentines day with a meaning, it is much more valuable. Did you know that there are a number of symbols when it comes to Valentines Day. People always thought that only roses and chocolates were the ideal gift in giving your partner, but there is much more. Apart from yummy mouth watering chocolate, there are a few more love symbols for Valentines day. These love symbols for valentines day add more meaning to this special day of love.

So, to make your day more meaningful, here are some of the symbols of love on Valentines day that can be put into use.

The Cupid One of the most popular symbols of Valentines day is the Cupid. His arrows are invisible and his victims who are shot are unaware of it until they fall in love. Get to know more about Cupid, by clicking here. Roses Yes, red roses symbolise passion, warmth and tenderness. It is a symbol of Valentines day since it associated with the colour of ones heart. The Arrow heart There are many couples who present each other with a red heart on this day of love. The heart with an arrow symbolises the merging of the male and female as one. Lace Lace is a love symbol of Valentines day which is why gifts are widely wrapped with lace ribbons. Hundreds of years ago, women carried these delicate lace handkerchiefs and if she dropped it leaving behind a man to pick it up, it would generally mean it is done on purpose, to encourage romance Doves One of the most beautiful love symbols of Valentines day is doves. The reason being that these beautiful birds remain with the same partner all of through their lives. It represents loyalty and love, which is why couples gift each other these friendly birds on Valentine's Day. Cards It is one of the ways to tell the person you love how much they mean to you. In those days, cards where given to a loved one sealed with red wax and left secretly on a lover's doorstep. This is a common love symbol of Valentines day. Heart on the Sleeve You would have seen young boys wearing a heart on their sleeve with their lady loves name on it. This love symbol of Valentines day means that you are committed to the person whose name is written on the sleeve. Love birds The sole reason why love birds are one of the gifts couples give each other on Valentines day is fascinating. It is believed that love birds choose their mates on Feb 14, which is why they are paired with this special day.