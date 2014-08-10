Raksha Bandhan 2019: Best Gifts For Your Brother To Make Him Happy Pulse lekhaka-Staff

Raksha Bandhan is a special occasion, which celebrates the emotional bonding between brother and sister. This festival has a historical and mythological significance and is considered to strengthen the pure bond of love between a brother and sister. This year, in 2019, the festival is on 15th August.

This ritual is celebrated on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Shravan. During Raksha Bandhan, the sister ties a rakhi (a sacred thread) on her brother’s wrist and this symbolises her love for him and also wishes for his sound health.

On the other hand, the brother in return promises to protect her always. The holy thread resonate sisterly love and touching sentiments. This ritual is not only celebrated between siblings but you can even tie a Rakhi on the wrists of people who are close to you including your neighbour and friends. It is not ritual that is confined to the family and it also helps to create a strong bond among close friends.

Celebrated for several centuries, Raksha Bandhan means a bond of protection. It signifies that the strong should shield the weak from all iniquity. This year Raksha Bandhan is celebrated on August 10 (Sunday). This festival is not only celebrated in India but even across the globe. Most Indians who are outside the country prefer to celebrate this ritual with fun and fervour.

So what are you planning to gift your brother this Raksha Bandhan? Most of us do run out of ideas when it comes to gifting for our dear brothers. At times, we don’t know how to make this festival special in the true sense. There are a lot of interesting gifts available online- from the pesky younger brothers to the bossy older ones.

There are some interesting rakshabandhan gifts available nowadays. So here are few tips to gift your brother this Raksha Bandhan.

Play station

It is a known fact, that most men have some innate childish nature and won’t mind even if you gift them a play station. Play stations can never be a bad idea to gift your brother. If you think a play station is expensive for you, then you can gift your brother a CD of his favorite game. Gifting your brother a play station can also give you a chance to play along with him.

Cologne

Men always love cologne. Most of them don’t buy cologne because partly it is a luxury item and they consider it as a subtle nonessential item. It is better to pick a cologne that smells excellent to make a good impression. Cologne comes in an attractively packed glass bottle which does look great as a gift. Make sure to gift your brother an aqua based smell since it is not only rejuvenating but it also lasts for longer hours.

Timepiece

Quality clocks and watches are the perfect memorable rakshabandhan gifts for your brother. An interesting engraved clock can be a classy item. If you have decided to buy a watch for your sibling, then purchase a high quality one that comes with a brand name.

Gadgets

Women love clothes and jewellery, while most men prefer different types of gadgets. Men are crazy about gadgets. It can be anything ranging from a digital watch, smart phone, iPads, laptops, digital camera and fancy pen drive to a play station. Try to gift your brother something that matches his preferred choice.

Gift vouchers

If you don’t know what gift to give your brother then try to opt for gift vouchers. Rakhi is around the corner so surprise your brother with a gift voucher. To increase happiness and joy on that occasion, try to look for a variety of options to choose a perfect gift voucher. You can even make this festival quite adventurous by treating your brother with a flight gift voucher.

Which one will you pick or your brother?