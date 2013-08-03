Celebrate Friendship Day: Raise Up Your Sleeves And Find Best Gifts For Your Buddies Pulse oi-Amrisha Sharma

Friendship Day is on 4th August and if you are not aware of this now then raise up your sleeves and start preparing for the special day. We have many friendship day gifts to present our best buddies, but every year you gotta think what new to give this time!

Well, do not worry about the gift as we are here to guide you and pick up some excellent and out of the box gifts for your best friend. Get over the friendship bands and try these gifting ideas to celebrate friendship day with your buddy.

Gift Ideas To Celebrate Friendship Day:

Photo Key Chain: We all have a junk of keys in a key chain. Be it the office drawer or car key chain, you can try this gift idea. Your pic will remind of the friendship and this will gradually strengthen the relationship all the more strongly.

Photo Magnet: These stick on magnets are used as a showpiece in almost every household. You can pick up a pic which has been clicked years ago. This will be a nice recap of the memory and trust me, whenever someone will see it, you will get a big smile on the face!

DVD: Why not gift some filmy examples of friendship? It is one of the best ideas to celebrate friendship day with your buddy. Gift a movie DVD which has a story line based on friendship!

Collage: You can make a homemade collage of yourself and your friend. This is one emotional gift idea to celebrate friendship day. You will get to know the emotional feel after few years when you two might be physically far due to some reason.

Sing A Song: Songs are not just for love-dovey couples. If you love music and do not mind trying your hands in singing for your best buddy, then this gift idea can work wonders for you. Call and sing a friendship song for your friend.

These are few gift ideas to celebrate friendship day with your buddy!