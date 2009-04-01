April Fools' Day 2020: History Behind Celebrating This Day Pulse oi-Staff

Did your friend just called you and said your girlfriend is out for a date with some body else. Well, stay back and relax, because it's time for you to check the calendar. It's 's day, fools!

April 1, may not be an official day, but, it, for sure, will be a day of fun, lies, deceive, dupers, hoaxes. It's been an age-old tradition of lying on this day. We lie to our friends, family, parents, teachers and just everyone we meet. Of course, this has its own advantages, which will be well comprehend by the 'boy friends'.

What say you, guys? Quizzed? Well, you just get the authority to lie your girl about how many cigarettes you had, or may be with some thing like: "My bike broke down, and I just can't come to meet you today", while you are out with friends for a cricket match. Sorry, if this intends to jeopardise your evening for that's not what this article is intend to do.

This, on a more serious note, is to enlighten all the fools living on this fools day as to why a day like 's day' is been celebrated. There are a few theories to this too and a lot are obscure. One of it goes: It is believed that during the time of the ancient Romans and Celts, the day coincided with the coming of the Spring and the people celebrated a festival of mischief-making, reports Live Science, one of the most popular sites that explores some greatest myths of world. It is also believed that the first mentions of the 's Day, which was then known as All Fools day, came in Europe in the middle ages.

According to some people, April Fools' day can be traced back to Roman mythology, particularly the story of Ceres, Goddess of the harvest, and her daughter, Proserpina.

However, the most widespread theory of the origin of the day is the switch from the old Julian to the Gregorian calendar in the late 16th century. Under the Julian calendar, the New Year was celebrated during the week between March 25 and April 1, but later King Charles IX changed it to January 1.

Those who were not notified of the change, or stubbornly kept to the old tradition, were often mocked and had jokes played on them on or around the old New Year. Hmmm... so, the next time you try fool some one on this day, you always have the answer to the mystery.