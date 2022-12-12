Just In
10 Iconic Indian Palaces That Have Now Become Luxury Hotels And Museums
Royal palaces have always been the enamoured fancy of the commoners who love to follow the royals' lifestyle step by step, in the way they know or imagine. Royalty has been a mighty force and an important part of India's history of the past. The walls of those palaces have their own wail stories to tell, the stories that were intricately webbed with stories of failure, victory, and the ravages of time and the enemy forces.
Royal families look a lot different today, post-independence, with their rights and titles stripped off them to suit the convenience of the state. The Palaces stand as a symbol of past glory for them to ruminate over. Let us see which palaces have been turned into Luxury hotels and museums. Read on to know more.
1. Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur
Umaid Bhawan Palace is the only remnant of the palaces built in the grandest style. Umaid Singh, of Jodhpur, spearheaded a project to help the cause of the famine-stricken people of Jodhpur in the 1920s. Some parts of this palace have been transformed into a hotel and museum. His Grandson Gaj Singh resides there even today.
2. Taj Lake Palace, Udaipur
Taj lake palace was basically a summer palace built by Maharana Jagat Singh II, in 1746. and was earlier known as Jag Niwas. Chambers were constructed additionally and post-independence were converted into Udaipurs first luxury hotel In 1971 Taj Group of Hotels took over the management of this hotel.
3. Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad
Mehboob Khan, the sixth Nizam of Hyderabad, was invited for a tour of Falaknuma Palace by Nawab Vikar-ul-Umra, the Prime Minister of Hyderabad who stayed there for a month. He paid a handsome amount to acquire it as his residence. During the 1950s it was renovated by Taj group and used as a luxury hotel in 2010.
4. Thanjavur Palace, Tamil Nadu
Built by the Nayaka kings in the 1530s, the Thanjavur Palace was occupied by the Thanjavur Marathas, till their last king Shivaji breathed his last and thereafter this palace was acquired by the British. The tourism department renovated it and turned some parts of it into a museum and gallery.
5. Kowdiar Palace, Thiruvananthapuram
Built in 1934 by the late Maharaja Sree Chithira Thirunal, the Kowdiar palace features 150 rooms and a wood elevator. The palace was where the Travancore royals lived and even now live. Hence at all times, this palace is not accessible to the public.
6. Laxmi Vilas Palace, Vadodara
Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III, constructed it in 1890 but the architect of the palace hung himself before the construction was completed due to a superstitious belief. About 125 years later, the palace still stands majestic and strong. Four times bigger than the Buckingham Palace of the UK, Laxmi Vilas Palace is where the Gaekwads of Baroda continue to live.
7. City Palace, Jaipur
Sawai Jai Singh II, the ruler of Amer, built the city palace after he shifted to Jaipur due to water scarcity in Amer in 1727. Parts of the palace are accessible to public view. The royal family still lives here and Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh has hosted one of its suites on Airbnb for the public to stay there.
8. Jai Vilas Palace, Gwalior
Jayajirao Scindia, was constructed this palace in the 19th century, to extend a grand welcome to the then Prince of Wales, King Edward VII. Later it turned into the scandia residence and continues to be so. Only a part of the palace has been converted into a museum and a library with over 7000 books.
9. Leh Palace, Leh
The 9-storeyed Leh Palace, which was constructed in 1553, once sheltered the royal family on the upper floors with the lower floors allotted for stable and storerooms. It is now abandoned after the invasion of the 19th century. Archaeological Survey of India is managing it but, even today it is dilapidated beyond recognition.
10. Mysore Palace, Mysore
Wodeyar dynasty of Mysore built this palace that was renovated several times today it is managed by the Karnataka government, open to the public, and one of the portions is still occupied by the erstwhile royals.
