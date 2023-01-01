New Year 2023: Foods That Will Bring Good Luck This Year Insync oi-Pundreeka Valli

Planning and gearing up for success is what you are required to do on a new year's day. It is a day where you realize your true follies of the last year, and ways to mend them, and plans to build a constructive future ahead. Probably you need a daily planner or making a resolution. There is yet another way of using luck to build your destiny, which is through lucky foods that you eat, on this day.

For the new year 2023, you can count on noodles, cabbage, and lentils, to augment your luck quotient. Starting with sweets, one must progress to the new year good luck foods, that promise life in abundance. Recipes are all over the internet and you could choose any that suits your mood or the moment. The year 2022 has passed us by, teaching us lessons for posterity and giving us at the same time, a galore of pleasurable moments that have become memories now. Dining for luck at the beginning of the year is equal to ingesting a happy load of good fortune into your system.

1. Pork

Rich in taste and fatty food item, pork stands representative of wealth and prosperity. Menu in any of those happy feasts start with a Pork item that occupies the first spot. Pig moves forward, thrusting their snouts forward, indicating progress in life of the person who eats it. As per cultural preferences Pork is savoured in the form of bacon to ham to tender ribs.

2. Fish

The fish have scales that are indicative of coins. So as a eatable, fish brings fortune. Pigs and fishes always march forward and never look back, as per the pattern of movements. The Omega 3 fish oil assures longevity to the those who eat it.

3. Beans

Beans as per ancient Romans, closely resembled the coins which they minted. Black eyed peas are regularly eaten on this day in the USA as they resemble their coins in shape. However, coin signifies money and imparts monetary luck to the person who consumes it.

4. Greens

Good luck favours greens eaters. Green is known to be a lucky colour. With rice, these greens pair up to be tasty and amazing.

5. Corn bread

Corn bread is a commonly prepared and savoured item that also has a golden shade which reminds us of gold. Baking corn bread with whole corn kernels that signify gold nuggets. The savoury and sweet bread pairs up wonderfully with other lucky foods such as barbecued pork.

6. Grapes

Certain countries, as midnight strikes, exchange and consume 12 grapes. Grapes are taken in bunches and eaten and that can be tricky if not properly done. It is otherwise a good practice because it carries a load of nutrients and antioxidants.

7. Pomegranate

Greeks smash pomegranate hard on the ground so that the seeds get exposed and scattered. This process assures one of prosperity and luck/ Chose those pomegranates heavily laden with seeds which are known to uncover your luck as they scatter on the floor. Rich sources of fibre, vitamin C, antioxidants, and other nutrients, these fruits truly are the harbingers of luck.

8. Noodles

Noodles should be really long and it should not break on its way to your mouth from the plate. If these are observed, the savoury noodles are destined to give you a longer life. The longer the noodle, the longer the life. Sometime, people do not chew them but swallow them right into their mouth so that the noodle does not become shorter in length because they believe it shortens their lifespan.

9. Doughnuts

Doughnuts are the round circular marvels that are eaten along with other ring-shaped foods like bagels. This food preference takes us back to the beginning of the year as it is a primary basic food that has captured the hearts the world over. Circles have spiritual significance as well as they are widely used to represent so many concepts in mythology, such as theory of life and death. The circle of life moves our existence from stage to stage, as per the cartoon lions in 1994.

10. Cake

Some traditions hide coins or other items inside the cakes, that bring luck to anyone who finds them in it and bites into them. Many countries have their lucky foods demarcated for each type of festival that they celebrate.



GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, January 1, 2023, 16:50 [IST]