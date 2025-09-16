Narendra Modi Birthday Celebrations Through The Years: What Makes His Special Day Unique

Who Wore What At The Emmys 2025? Here Are The 5 Most Stunning Red Carpet Looks!

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will turn 75 on September 17, 2025, and the occasion is being marked across India with a range of service and development initiatives. Among confirmed reports, Odisha plans to plant 75 lakh saplings in one day as part of its 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam-2' campaign; the Delhi government has announced a ₹3,000-crore infrastructure package launching on Modi's birthday under the "Seva Pakhwada" drive; and BJP has declared a 15-day "Seva Pakhwada" campaign nationwide to coincide with his birthday and promote welfare, environmental and health-oriented programmes. As he turns a year older in 2025, it's interesting to look back at how Modi has observed his birthdays over the years and the memorable ways he has chosen to commemorate them.

Photo Credit: PTI

2024 - Women's Welfare and Infrastructure in Odisha

In 2024, Modi celebrated his 74th birthday in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, where he launched the SUBHADRA scheme aimed at empowering over one crore women with direct financial assistance. He additionally inaugurated 26 lakh houses under the PM Awas Yojana and laid foundation stones for various railway and highway projects totaling around ₹3,800 crore. This observance was formally tied to his birthday events.

2023 - Artisans, Infrastructure & Symbolic Culture

On his 73rd birthday in 2023, Modi announced the PM Vishwakarma Yojana to support artisans and craftspeople. He also inaugurated the India International Convention & Expo Centre (IICC) in Delhi and an extension to the Airport Express metro line. In Varanasi, in his constituency, a 73-kg laddoo was prepared by well-wishers to mark the occasion symbolically.

2022 - Conservation and Wildlife Return

Modi's 72nd birthday in 2022 saw a major ecological event: the re-introduction of eight cheetahs from Namibia into Kuno National Park, Madhya Pradesh. This move was widely covered as part of the cheetah conservation effort and coincided exactly with his birthday.

2019 - Heritage, Nature and Gujarat Visits

In 2019, Modi celebrated in Kevadiya, Gujarat, where he took part in the 'Namami Narmada' festival marking the filling of Sardar Sarovar Dam to its full reservoir level. He also visited the Statue of Unity, and spent time with local communities, blending heritage and regional development themes in his birthday observance.

2018 - Education and Grassroots in Varanasi

For his 68th birthday in 2018, Modi was in his constituency of Varanasi. He visited a primary school in the Narur village region, distributed items such as school bags, solar lamps, stationery to students, and interacted with children, emphasizing education and local engagement.

2017 - Dam Project, Culture & Community in Gujarat

On his 67th birthday in 2017, Modi inaugurated and dedicated the Sardar Sarovar Dam project to the nation. He also laid the foundation stone for the National Tribal Freedom Fighters' Museum in Dabhoi, Gujarat, and visited his mother in Gandhinagar. The day included cultural elements like Vedic hymns by students during the dam project dedication.

2016 - Seva & Guinness-Record Events in Gujarat

In 2016, Modi's birthday included meeting his mother in Gandhinagar, as he often does. He also participated in events in Navsari for differently-abled persons, including distribution of assistive devices. A number of public 'Seva Diwas' activities were organized, and record attempts - such as mass lamp lighting and a large wheelchair logo - were part of the celebrations.

2015 - Military Exhibition and Symbolic Ladoo

For his 65th birthday in 2015, Modi visited Shauryanjali, a military exhibition marking the Golden Jubilee of the 1965 India-Pakistan War. A large laddoo, weighing about 365 kg, was unveiled. The event also included public participation and symbolic acts by BJP workers.

2014 - First as Prime Minister, Mother's Blessings & Welfare Announcements

Modi's first birthday as Prime Minister in 2014 began with visiting his mother in Gandhinagar and seeking her blessings. That day also coincided with official welfare announcements by the Gujarat government for women, youth and BPL citizens, and medical services, reflecting a priority on social welfare early in his premiership.

From 2014 to 2024, Narendra Modi's birthdays have rarely been about private festivity. His birthdays became moments where cultural gestures like giant laddoos stood side by side with development projects worth thousands of crores. Together, they reveal a leader who has consistently turned personal milestones into opportunities for public connection, community outreach, and national messaging-blending ritual with responsibility in a way few political figures have managed.