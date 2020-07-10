World Population Day 2020: Know About The History, Theme And Significance Of This Day Life oi-Prerna Aditi

Every year 11 July is observed as World Population Day in order to raise awareness about the growing global population and the issues associated with it. The issues include gender equality, lack of sex education, right to health, sex-determination of an unborn baby, proper use of contraceptives and many more. The day also highlights the importance of better reproductive health and family planning. Scroll down this article to read more about this day.

History Of World Population Day

It was in the year 1987 when the Governing Council of the United Nations' Development Program initiated this day. Until that year the population had crossed over 5 billion across the world and the UN officials thought something has to be done to make people aware of the issues that may arise due to the global growing population. However, it was celebrated for the first time in 1989. The UN officials also thought of emphasising on the reproductive health of people across the world. The reason why they included reproductive health into it was due to the fact that many pregnant women across the world died of poor reproductive health.

Theme Of World Population Day 2020

As we know, every event has a theme associated to it. This is to ensure that the day is celebrated in a better and organised manner. Moreover, the theme helps in focusing on dealing with a particular problem. The theme for this year is 'Safeguarding The Health And Rights Of Women During The COVID-19'.

Significance Of World Population Day

The day empowers both young boys and girls to understand the importance of reproductive health.

It pays attention to eradicating gender stereotypes prevalent in society.

Several programmes are organised to ensure that people have access to essential health care services.

Various lectures and educational films are released to spread awareness about sexually transmitted diseases.

Young boys and girls are taught about the sexually transmitted diseases and how to avoid unwanted pregnancies.

The day also intends to protect the rights of a girl child and her health.