ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    World Organ Donation Day 2019: Date, Importance And Facts

    By

    Every year, Organ Donation Day is celebrated on 13 August worldwide to motivate people to pledge to donate their organs after death and raise awareness to understand the value of it in the life of an individual. The donor's organ will be stored and kept safe so that it can be transferred to the recipient immediately upon the requirement. Organ transplant can give someone a new life; however, the number of donors is less due to many myths and confusions related to the process of organ donation.

    Importance Of Organ Donation

    Medical specialists say that one organ donor can save up to 8 lives. According to a report, more than 5 lakh people die every year due to the failure of their vital organs.

    Indian Student Develops AI Organ Donation App, Wins Microsoft's AI For Good Idea Challenge 2019

    After years of research, medical experts are now able to transmit organs successfully from the donor to the recipient. The organs can be kidney, heart, eyes, lungs, cornea, skin tissues, veins, bone tissues, liver, small intestine, and pancreas. With the development of immunosuppressant drugs, the survival rate of recipients has also increased. There's a need for more organ donations every year due to the increase in the death rate because of organ failure.

    Objectives Of Organ Donation Day

    • To raise awareness of the importance of organ donation
    • To distribute the message of organ donation worldwide so that many people can opt for it
    • To remove myths related to organ donation
    • To say thanks to the donors who have donated their organs and saved the lives of others
    • To educate people on how they can help not only a person but also their family by donating organs

    Facts About Organ Donation

    1. The donation of body parts does not mutilate the body.
    2. Anyone can be an organ donor without any caste, age or religion barrier.
    3. There's no defined age for organ donation as children too, need organ transplants.
    4. Organs apart from liver, heart, and kidney can also be donated. Such organs are skin, bone, cornea, valves, etc.
    5. The waiting list for an organ transplant is based on the severity of the disease, blood type, waiting time and other medical records. The authority does not prefer giving priority to rich or famous people.
    6. If you are an organ donor and admitted in hospital due to a certain illness, the doctor will always prefer to save your life rather than leaving you just because you will save someone else's life later.

    How To Take Care Post Organ Donation

    Top NGOs Of The Country That Facilitate Organ Donation

    • Dadhichi Mission from Central India
    • Shatayu
    • Gift A Life
    • Mohan Foundation
    • Gift Your Organ Foundation

    On every website, there will be a facility for the registry. All willing donors can register there on their own will. The registry ensures the fair use of organs donated by them for the needy.

    More ORGAN DONATION News

    Story first published: Monday, August 12, 2019, 21:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 12, 2019
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue