Know What Is Guilt, Reasons Behind It And Ways To Stop Feeling Guilty

What Is Guilt Guilt can be seen as an emotion that tells a person that he/she did something wrong. It is often an illusion that convinces you that there are chances you might have caused harm to someone or something. It convinces you to believe that your actions and/or words were not noble.

Why Do We Feel Guilty The reason why you feel guilty can be the fact that you didn't work according to the moral values and teachings that were given to you by your parents and elders. When you feel that you did something that was different than your moral values and ethics, you tend to feel that you may have hurt someone or something. At times you may feel guilty for not doing a particular thing. For example, you may feel guilty for not studying properly during the exam or for not looking after the house in the absence of your parents. Letting someone down or not taking for yourself can also make you feel guilty. So, we can say that guilt makes you realise that you didn't work according to your core values and ethics. At times the guilt can make you do good things but at the same time, it can worsen the situation. For example, if you have decided to improve yourself and try not to go against your values and ethics, it can help you in a positive way. But if you tend to over think due to guilt, then you may not be able to give your best in whatever you do. You may over think and blame yourself unnecessarily.

1. Think Before You Act The best way to stop feeling guilty is to avoid a situation that may cause one to feel guilty. Before you do or speak something, it is better that you think wisely. Often people act and speak without even thinking how their words may hurt the other person. Therefore, try not to do things that may hurt someone or something. Or if you feel guilty for not doing certain things, then you can make a list of things that you need to do for your folks and people around you. You can go back to the list to see if you have missed something.

2. Learn From Your Mistakes Instead of regretting your past mistakes, it is better that you learn from them. Your failure and mistake will surely give you some lessons. If your words hurt someone in the past, then you can take a cue from it and try not to say those words again. The same goes for your action. It isn't wise to repeat the mistakes every now and then. When you learn from your mistakes, you are able to evolve into a better human and thus, you won't be feeling guilty for things that didn't go well.

3. Analyse If You Are Doing The Right Thing Now the next step is to analyse your actions. Ask yourself if you are doing right or not. Will your action and words hurt someone in the long run? Are you causing pain to someone? There can be times when you may not be able to please everyone with whatever you do or speak. But that doesn't mean you have to regret and feel guilty. As long as your actions and words aren't making a negative impact in the long run, you don't have to feel guilty.

4. Seek Help From Others, If Needed Seeking other's help in getting over your guilt is a good option. Instead of feeling guilty about what you did, it is better that you speak to someone trustworthy and the one who can guide you. Also, if you need someone's help in doing a particular work as you feel you may not be able to finish the work in the best way, just ask for a helping hand. You can seek other's help whenever you need it. This way you will be able to give the best efforts. Since the efforts will be the best, you won't be feeling guilty for not doing the work in a nice way.