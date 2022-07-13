Video Of A Little Girl Making 'Beds' For Her 'Friends' Is Sure To Warm Any Cold Heart Life oi-Amritha K

Kids are creative - I'll give you that. And almost always, their 'creativity' is in full swing, especially with things the parents own. For example, how often have you screamed their names at the top of your lungs so that they drop that pair of scissors (while running) or refrain from touching that hot pan they wanted to play with? Countless, I'm sure.

In today's episode of kids and creativity, we bring to you a video posted on the Instagram page of Today's Parent, a site for parenting information that also shares cutesy videos such as this one.

The video begins with what seems to be a bedroom, and the viewers are guided into the bathroom by the little girl, followed by her mother, who is recording the video.

With an oh-so-adorable TADA, we get to see what the mother has already seen - and boy o boy, was it something!

Laid on the floor, we see some 20-plus sanitary napkins - all open. And it doesn't end there; the napkins have baby dolls on them? What now?

Yes, the tiny darling was actually excited, proud even to show her mummy how she's repurposed mummy's cushy cotton pads into beds for her friends (read dolls). Props for creativity, am I right?

The mother played along with her kid's 'creative' show with a highly enthusiastic yaaay (cue sarcastic tone).

The comments gushed over the innocence and creativity of the little girl, all the while sweety consoling the mom for the demise of her pads.

Let's just hope that the mother was not on her periods and has some extra pads that can be saved from being beds for little dolls.